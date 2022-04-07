Mark Lehman is an LMU graduate from 2006. During his time at the Loyolan, he held the positions of Arts & Entertainment Editor and Managing Editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
So many good ones, but I think I'd have to say being and writing the first "Night Rider" for the Tangent (published I think September 2005). The idea was a series of articles written by different folks each time to see how much fun could be had in and around LA spending only $25. I don't remember if we came up with the name or that was given to us, but the research for and the writing of the piece both had my writing partner James Malins and I laughing pretty hysterically.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why? Do you know publication dates?
There was a series I did for the Tangent fall 2005—spring 2006 called Appliance of the Month. All five of them were really fun to write and they were all well-received, at least among my friends and the LOY crew.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
Most deadlines, at their heart, are really just "suggestions."
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
Airline customer service, real estate broker and currently software engineer.
