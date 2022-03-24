Michael Ambrozewicz graduated LMU in 2003. While at the Loyolan, he served as editor-in-chief and news editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
Too many favorite memories to boil it down to one. Instituting a new business department with Brian Custer after prior-year advertising accounting disaster left us penniless. Learning about good photography ... becoming a better people leader thanks to Lacey Wood. Laughing with so many people, especially Cristi Hegranes and Jen MacNeil. Early morning trips to drop off files at the printer, riding in Kasey Seymour's car. Passing the baton to Cristi and packing up the office for its move from Malone.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
Our issue on September 12, 2001 — the day after 9/11.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
Always know your audiences. Oh, and ... the people you work with are what make the work (product and process) great — worry about the people more than you do anything else as a leader.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I've spent my career in corporate communications doing everything ... employee communications, PR and media relations, social media, supporting executives' communications, and even being part of the teams' facilitating mergers and acquisitions for some of America's biggest brands. I've implemented new technologies for the workforce, advised non-profits and small businesses on their strategy and communications and spent my free time traveling across the U.S., Europe, Central and South America.
