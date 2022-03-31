Rachel Jones-Pittier is a 2007 graduate. During her time at the Loyolan, she held the positions of assistant tangent editor, news editor and opinion editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
That depends, are my kids reading this? Breaking news, late night shenanigans and group trips were fun; but when I look back on my time at the Loyolan now, I recognize the impact it had on my broader adult life. It's where I met roommates and lifelong friends; it helped me become a better writer and teammate. It's how I figured out what I wanted to do after college, and how I later met my husband. So actually, my kids may not even exist without the Loyolan.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
Late in my senior year, I wrote a column about my experience with a decidedly sketchy "mandatory loan exit counseling session" at LMU. A week later, my photo was on the cover of The New York Times, and I was quoted in a piece about the cozy relationship between colleges and lenders. The administration was livid, and threatened to not let me graduate unless I completed their chosen lender's paperwork. It was a pretty wild conclusion to my college journalism career. [Est. run date April 12, 2007]
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
Don't put vodka in the water cooler.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
After 1.5 years at the Daily Breeze, I switched to the dark side and spent a decade in PR, repping brands ranging from supercars to peanut butter. I'm now freelance and work with healthcare and consumer companies on copywriting and brand-building projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.