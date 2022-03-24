Stacey Lewis Burns is a 1990 graduate of LMU. During her time at the Loyolan, she was a contributing writer.
What was your favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper?
Covering a Red Hot Chili Peppers show at the Palace in Hollywood as they were just breaking out. I had been listening to them and going to see them since 1986 when my LMU roommate got me to do a campus only show at KXLU/KLMU. I went to that show and was moved to write about it! Just bought my [Red Hot Chili Peppers] tickets for next year's tour to support their 12th studio album! Article and photo I took published in Loyolan issue 9/27/89.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
For me, telling the story is the reward. If you have genuine interest in a story and sharing it, the writing just flows. It becomes a passion to investigate and share what you find. These days with so many media options, we can all participate!
Post graduation, what have you gone on to do?
Artist of all trades... principally graphic designer, but also freelance photographer, writer, actor.
