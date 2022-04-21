In honor of our Centennial Anniversary, the Loyolan has been connecting with alumni around the world to see what they’re up to now, and how their time at the paper impacted the rest of their lives. This week, centennial staff Kali Recker met with Loyolan alumna Zaneta Pereira. Pereira graduated in 2015, and during her time at the publication, she held the roles of assistant news editor, news editor, editor-in-chief and senior editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at Loy?
The [times] that stick out to me were the all-staff moments; I was really lucky to go to a lot of conferences. We went to a news conference, a college media concert in New York twice, once to Chicago for an online news association conference.
Another thing that really stood out to me was Karaoke night. I fully claim that I started the Loyolan karaoke night. When I was managing editor, Tom Nelson said we needed to do some sort of group bonding event, and I suggested karaoke.
When I was editor-in-chief, we stopped doing weekend production — it was one of the things I really wanted us to stop doing because we were doing two print editions and online everyday. Weekend production was just really burning people out. A big strategy from when I started as editor-in-chief was figuring out how we [could] move to just finishing everything in the work week. During the last weekend production, I actually baked a cake in the shape of a tombstone that said ‘RIP Weekend Production’.
How would you describe the newsroom environment when you worked at Loy?
The thing that surprised me the most looking back on it was how much it resembled a real workplace. It was the first office job I ever worked, and in a lot of ways, it's very similar to office jobs I’ve worked in the real world ... You’ve got a real microcosm of different personalities, different sections have their own politics and drama. The newsroom was a great place to work. It taught me so much about working with other people and also managing different priorities and different purposes of the newspaper and high-stress environment.
How would you describe the staff?
I think everyone on staff cared. I think there were definitely moments where everyone wasn’t 100% energy all the time. I think it’s a difficult job that can wear you down, but what kept people coming back was that everyone had a passion for it, and there was a real sense of camaraderie. I think there were people who worked there long after they decided they didn’t want to do journalism anymore but stayed on because they liked the people. In some ways, though, it was relationships under high pressure, which created a bond between us.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
I directed and ran the first 100 Lions episodes. It was my senior project and I got to interview the outgoing LMU president, David Burcham. It was super memorable because I was a senior and was graduating and he was getting ready to leave the University. That whole video is just the two of us walking through campus, basically, and it was completely unscripted, super casual. Halfway through, we met these students and he talked to them. It was just very cool, cause as EIC, I’ve had conversations with him before but they were very structured and specific, and when we pitched him this idea, he didn’t want any kind of planning. The video is almost completely unedited.
What was the most difficult problem you faced at the Loyolan? How did you fix it?
I think the hardest things were, really, once I got into the managing editor and EIC roles. When you have to hire people and fire people, it was the first time I was ever in a position where I was in charge of people. Those were the trickiest situations, figuring out how to balance needing to run a newsroom and also with the fact that it's student media and the goal of it is to help people learn and develop. It’s not like an actual newspaper where, if you make a mistake, you're out. Another thing that stands out to me is that there’s a couple of stories that are just harder to report on. The hardest story I ever had to write was about a Jesuit brother who had been accused of sexual assault at high schools in California, and it emerged that he had been transferred to LMU to cover it up. I’ve never been more stressed to write an article. The wild thing was that, years after I graduated from LMU, I got a Facebook message from this guy I didn’t know, who was one of the people who was assaulted by this Jesuit brother. He reached out to all the journalists who covered this story to say thank you for telling the story instead of trying to cover it up. That was an “Oh my gosh” moment.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
I work in nonprofit communications right now, so I use reporting and storytelling skills learned at the Loyolan every single day. But I think, big picture, the biggest thing I took away from the Loyolan was the lessons on how to work in a large group with diverse skills and different priorities; how to balance that and come together for a very focused single goal, which is get a paper out.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I went straight to graduate school to get my master's in philosophy and social and developmental psychology from the University of Cambridge. After that, I worked in the nonprofit sector. I worked at the United Nations headquarters in New York. I only worked there for six months but I was so excited to have the opportunity. I worked in the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict ... I got to sit in on Security Council meetings — this was when ISIS and the war in Iraq was at its peak — so there was a lot of work we were doing with victims of sexual trafficking in Mosul and Iraq. It was hard and stressful but I appreciate having had the experience. Then, for the last five years, I’ve worked at Teach for All, which is a global education nonprofit for a network of over 60 partners who work in countries all across the world to develop collective leadership and ensure that children have the opportunity to fulfill their potential.
