Before becoming the Pulitzer Prize winning, renowned journalist he is today, John Corrigan worked as a reporter at the Loyolan while studying at LMU. Corrigan graduated in 1977.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
Covering former Black Panther Bobby Seale in an appearance on campus.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
My first big story was about an academic "trend" back in the pre-Internet 1970s — the sale of term papers. A company in Westwood had fliers all over campus — and maybe ads in the Loyolan — advertising term papers for sale. The editor at the time (first name was Pat) asked me to check out what looked like a sketchy business. I went undercover to the company's office to get the scene, then went back to interview the owners. They compared the business to a library; they were providing material to help students write papers, not to copy and pass off as their own work.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
That reporting a story — and getting to the bottom of it — is a thrill.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I've had a long career in journalism, including leading the team that won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for the Los Angeles Times.
Currently I'm the Washington business editor for the Wall St. Journal, leading the team that covers climate and environmental policy, tech policy, trade and other issues. Before that I was the WSJ's China business editor based in Beijing, and before that I oversaw the entertainment section (Calendar) of the L.A. Times and business editor of the L.A. Times. And before that a reporter and editor at other publications.
