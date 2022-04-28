Lorraine Chow graduated from LMU in 2008. As a student, she worked at the Loyolan in the roles of office receptionist, classifieds coordinator, assistant news editor and news editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
So many! Pushing against the many late night deadlines with Nader Alsheikh, Oscar Borboa and the rest of the work-hard-play-hard Loyolan team during my senior year is an overall favorite. Runner up is junior year at the 2007 college media conference in St. Louis when the Cardinals so happened to win the World Series, Tom Nelson twerked in the middle of the street celebrations before twerking was even a thing. Lucky for Tom, the video evidence was accidentally deleted.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
I really enjoyed doing the 11 Burning Questions interviews. I did one with Bill Maher, who was the 2008 First Amendment Week keynote speaker. He was my first celebrity interview before I went on to work as a gossip reporter for a hot minute (see below).
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
The Loyolan is a real job! All the late nights reporting, writing, editing and designing for a twice-weekly newspaper was a real glimpse of professional journalism. The Loyolan taught me to work as a member of a team, to give and receive feedback, and gave me confidence to talk to and ask tough questions to people I've never met.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I taught English in Japan for a year, achieved a masters in journalism at NYU, worked as a gossip reporter in New York City for a dizzying year-and-a-half, lived in England and started a new career in freelance environmental writing and reporting, moved to South Carolina where I currently work as the Communications Specialist at the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, a non-profit public interest environmental law firm.
