University educator Marie Webb graduated from LMU in 2010. During her time at the Loyolan, she worked as the assistant arts & entertainment editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
Wearing a dress made out of college newspapers at the National College Media Convention in Austin, Texas!
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
This is a tough question because there were so many wonderful co-authored pieces I wrote. I typically loved when I got invited on a pro/con piece, but hands down my favorite things to write were articles for my column "The food truckie travels."
On April 19, 2010, I took up all of page 12 writing about an interview with alumna Gigi Pascual about her opening of her food truck Buttermilk, and my restaurant review of her affordable and gourmet breakfast foods naturally took up the second half of the page.
I have a color copy of every article that I wrote for the Loyolan in a giant bound notebook that my mom helped me print out the summer after I graduated. Sometimes I like to flip through the book and remember all of the wonderful people and excellent writers that I worked with at the Loyolan.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
The biggest lesson that I learned while working at the Loyolan is that writing is a community activity and an art. I currently teach linguistics and undergraduate and graduate writing and oral communication courses at UCSB. I encourage my college students to get involved in their college newspapers as writers, photographers, and videographers and to share their voices and passions with the world.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I got my first job after graduating from LMU at YBM English Language Institute in Seoul, South Korea because of the Loyolan. I stumbled upon my life-long career as a university educator while on the job laying out a newspaper column!
I was sitting next to our editor-in-chief Oscar Borboa when I saw a summer study in Seoul, South Korea scholarship advertisement on the page I was laying out. Oscar had received the scholarship the summer prior and encouraged me to apply for it. A few months later, I accepted the scholarship offer and off I went to South Korea.
Of course, I came back to write an article [for] the Loyolan about my time abroad. After my trip, I called up the director of the English school that we had toured in Seoul, and he offered me a job on the spot! I never looked back and I have been teaching English language and writing courses at universities and colleges in the United States and abroad ever since!
