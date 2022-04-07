Sara Whelan is a 2003 LMU graduate. During her time at the Loyolan, she held the roles of Asst. Perspectives Editor, Tangent Editor, Writer and Contributor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
The debauchery that took place when we were able to let loose and hangout at our holiday/end-of-year parties. I am still in pretty close friendships with a lot of the people I wrote and subsequently partied with.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
I wrote an article praising my college roommate who acted as my psuedo-mom during my time at LMU. I still see her at least once a week and she still steers me in the right direction. "Ode to a Good Roommate" - November 19, 2003.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
Always have at least two people proofread your work. Maybe three, or in my case, four.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I went to law school, married my college boyfriend (Tim Whelan) and we live a block away from the apartment I lived in during my senior year at LMU. We have two kids, Quinn (11) and Connor (8), and most of the time, you can find us at Disneyland, the hockey rink, hiking some national park or at a brewery. I have a neato job and several community leadership positions — Girl Scout Leader, VP of the PTA and President of the El Segundo Library Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.