Liz Henderson Amend (‘73): The Loyolan’s first female editor-in-chief

The 1970s were about much more than peace, love and flower power. America found itself in the midst of the Vietnam War, civil unrest and a devastating military draft. Meanwhile on the Bluff, Loyola University and Marymount College merged to become Loyola Marymount University as we know it today.
Through all of this change and uncertainty, Elisabeth “Liz” Henderson Amend (‘73) opened a new door of opportunities for women on campus by serving as the Loyolan’s first female editor-in-chief.
Leading the Loyolan through these monumental events required dedication and commitment from Amend and the entire staff. “[Amend] basically lived in the office on Wednesdays and Thursdays,” said John Wildermuth, a former Loyolan colleague. He recalled finding Amend asleep on the office couch with article drafts in hand.
Amend lived and breathed the Loyolan during her time as editor-in-chief. “She was really intense and … made the paper better because she wasn't willing to accept second-rate work,” said Wildermuth. “She committed and she expected other people to commit like her and that was important.”
Amend fondly remembers the camaraderie and close relationships that she fostered at the Loyolan. There were only about 10 core staff members at the time, and after spending dozens of hours together each week, the team quickly became like a family.
After the publication of a controversial article, a group of male students showed up at the Loyolan’s weekly staff meeting and confronted Amend. “These guys were really, you know, crowding around and … just bullying [her],” said Wildermuth.
Dealing with backlash and criticism is part of the editor-in-chief experience, but support from friends and colleagues helps to lessen the burden, as exemplified by Amend and Wildermuth’s friendship.
“[Wildermuth] stood right behind me and put his hand on my shoulder, just about knocked me out of my chair,” recalled Amend, “but he was kind of like ‘OK, guys, what do you got to say now?’”
Amend recalled another staffer responding to one of these angry readers by saying, “Well, if you think this is so important, you need to be part of this. If you don't like it, then change it.” Sure enough, the aggrieved student consequently joined the Loyolan staff.
This sentiment of civic engagement was a major theme of Amend’s college years, especially since many political issues directly affected her and her peers. Amend knew young men who fled to Canada to escape the military draft for the Vietnam War, and even recalled one of her economics classmates amputating his finger to disqualify himself from being sent to war.
“That was a very difficult time for people in the United States, whether you were young or old … We knew people, personally, who were drafted,” said Amend. She vividly remembers the first funeral she attended in high school for a young man who was killed in Vietnam.
Discussions surrounding the war were prominent on campus; even LMU’s priests formally debated the ethics of the United States’ involvement in Vietnam. Despite holding very different political views and engaging in difficult discourse, there was mutual respect among participants, something that Amend feels is lacking in modern politics.
“People were very respectful of each other generally,” said Amend. “There were arguments, but it wasn't ugly ... Now I look at a lot of stuff, in politics in particular, and people are just plain nasty to each other.”
Amend was among the second class of Marymount College students, a liberal arts college for women, to attend school on the Bluff alongside all-male Loyola University. Although both schools officially operated together under their new name, the Bluff was not yet suited to serve female students.
“There were a lot of adjustments that needed to shake out so that [coeducation] was the normal, not the ‘strange,’” said Amend. For example, the campus did not have enough women’s restrooms at the time of the merger, and the University had to convert large classrooms and other odd spaces into bathrooms.
As the Loyolan’s first female editor-in-chief, Amend often found herself thinking, “They're giving me a hard time. Is it because I'm not doing my job very well or is it because they don't think women should be doing it?” She also sometimes felt like she was “on parade” and was often asked to speak with male leaders and investors at the University in order to convince them to accept coeducation.
According to Amend, there are two ways to respond to disrespect and patronization: “shut up” or stand up for yourself and what you believe in. She always chose the latter.
Amend continued her work towards gender equality after graduation at LMU’s Women’s Center, which fought for women’s liberation on the Bluff and provided resources for female faculty, staff and students.
In addition to journalism and women’s liberation, Amend had a love for economics. She received her master’s degree in the subject from University of California, Los Angeles, later serving as an economics teacher in Belgium and at a community college in the United States.
Continuing her talent with numbers, Amend pursued a career in accounting. She traveled to Japan and Europe with her husband, a former Marine, and is now retired in New Bern, North Carolina.
Amend worked hard to prove that women not only belong on the Bluff, but also in positions of power. The long line of female editors-in-chief that have since led the Loyolan is a testament to her success.
