On Friday, Feb. 9, 1923, the student newspaper at Loyola College published its first issue under the name The Loyolan. Previously known as the Cinder, the introduction of the new title and revamped appearance marked the beginning of a century-long journey for the publication.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Loyolan, we are presenting and republishing some highlights of the newspaper’s monumental history.
At the Loyolan Centennial Exhibit on the first floor of William H. Hannon Library, you will find front pages from throughout the years. This section is the first of a greater exhibit, with additional content coming later this year. Keep an eye out for updates about our exhibit and more exciting things to come.
We hope you enjoy stepping back in time through the eyes of the Loyolan.
