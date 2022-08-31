Gene Gable (‘77): The revolutionary entrepreneur in the newsroom

In the first 54 years of the Loyolan’s history, the newspaper production was outsourced to an external printing press. On Friday afternoons, the executive board would drive to a printing plant in Crenshaw, equipped only with edited articles in hand. Before it could be printed, the layouts were designed, articles were retyped and titles were on the spot. Gene Gable (‘77) remembers how this preparation took hours of time — not including the time spent pasting the articles ahead of printing.
This routine was daunting for Gable; it limited the scope of what the Loyolan could truly be. “You couldn't do much in the way of creative things because there just wasn't time. It was hard to just get the paper done,” he said.
Gable sought to improve production and inspire creativity along the way. In his two years as editor-in-chief, he installed in-house compugraphic machines, typesetting equipment, light tables and a darkroom.
From that point on, the Loyolan brought much more than the body of the paper to the printer: it brought the potential to be technically proficient, aesthetically enterprising and wholly creative.
When he first arrived at LMU in 1974 to study communication arts, Gable’s only focus was to pursue a career in television. Though he grew up reading newspapers and had a deep love for Rolling Stone Magazine’s visuals, he “had no interest in journalism at all, but then I found myself up at the Loyolan.”
Prior to Gable’s time at the Loyolan, he was an avid photographer, so his first assignments in the newsroom were limited to photography. However, he began to develop an appetite for reporting, and subsequently shifted from photography to writing.
Though Gable found a home in the newsroom, circumstances surrounding the campus environment stood out to him, as his freshman year took place just three years after the 1971 merger between Loyola University and Marymount College. According to Gable, “There were still some guys who would refuse to say Marymount,” he said. “Most of those people were sports-oriented. They just had this kind of image of the University being a male thing, but they died out pretty quickly.”
Gable spent his freshman year working hard on his reporting and writing, but recalled that “It was a weird situation — it was a little political." According to Gable, the dean of students and the faculty moderator were very intentional with their selection for editor-in-chief. “They didn't really like the person who was kind of in line to take the job,” he said. “They kind of found a loophole, to not give him the job and give it to me instead.”
At the end of 1975, Gable took on the role as editor-in-chief as a sophomore — a rare feat in Loyolan history.
During his first year as editor-in-chief, the paper was still typed, designed, pasted, and printed in Crenshaw. Gable was asked to be editor-in-chief for a second year, but before accepting he had one condition. “I told them ‘Only if I can go out and buy typesetting equipment and we can put in an in-house production department,’ and they said ‘Sure,’” he explained.
With their blessing and a budget of $40,000, Gable spent his summer frequenting local companies that produced typesetting equipment and bought everything the Loyolan would need. In addition, he constructed the necessary tables for the equipment and went to work building a darkroom.
“This was a game changer, [Gable] was just a powerhouse,” said Jim Hilson (‘77), former features editor. “He assembled a very creative team.”
Though he joked that this equipment was rather rudimentary, it proved revolutionary for the Loyolan. “When we brought production in-house, it just opened up a world of creativity where we could do whatever we wanted,” said Gable.
Hilson first met Gable in 1975, and noted that as a leader Gable didn’t contribute much writing, since he was primarily focused on management and the visuals of the paper. “Gene got really creative with the format. At least once a month we would do more of a tabloid type of weekly format, just creatively change the whole landscape,” said Hilson.
These advancements in visuals and creativity wouldn’t have been possible without Gable’s expansion of advertising at the Loyolan. The advertising allowed the Loyolan to grow as a business. “We wanted more money, so we sold ads and did that kind of work to make a business out of it,” he said.
Not only was the Loyolan growing into a business, but it was also growing beyond that of a traditional newspaper. “That's the most visually interesting part of my term, we were able to break out of this sort of standard newspaper mode,” said Gable. “We could do a full cover art piece, and then write longer feature oriented articles with a lot more color.”
After all of the new equipment was installed, the Loyolan attracted new attention on campus. “All of a sudden everybody at the University was coming to us to produce their brochures, booklets and stuff, so I did all the student manuals for various groups,” he said.
The far-reaching effects of their equipment surpassed even the art department’s abilities.
“We were the only place on campus that actually could produce material like that. Even the in-house printing department didn't have those capabilities,” he said. As a result, there was a growing interest across campus on what the Loyolan had to offer: and not just for the equipment.
“We really had a community that people wanted to be part of ... I'd have people on campus contact me because they didn't like something I wrote,” said Hilson. “I would end up recruiting him as a feature writer.”
While the Loyolan was growing quickly with support from the campus, Gable still ran into trouble with the administration over various decisions. One included an ad for the Fox Venice, a revival theater film students frequented, that showed X-rated cuts of films including “A Clockwork Orange,” and “Last Tango in Paris." In addition, Gable’s bold tenure was defined by his feud with University President Donald P. Merrifield, S.J.
According to Gable, Merrifield requested the ad be removed, and Gable refused. It was an ensuing debate, but ultimately Gable removed the ad after Fox Venice’s payments halted. “I was in the president's office a number of times,” Gable said laughing.
Gable is proud of the Loyolan’s reporting, but now acknowledges their privilege was critical. “Let's face it, we were all sort of in a little bubble there — mostly white kids from reasonably well to do families and Catholic high schools who liked to think we had a great world perspective,” he said.
After completing his tenure of two years as editor-in-chief, Gable left the Loyolan in his senior year to focus on other projects. He graduated a semester early in the summer of 1977.
As he began his career in desktop publishing and technology journalism Gable recognized a familiar yet surprising component to his success. “I'm a six-foot-five white male,” he said. “In those days, honest to God, that got me in so many doors just because I was confident and big.”
At 22 years old, Gable founded Sporting Times Magazine, and recruited Hilson as editor-in-chief. Later, his career heavily focused on event producing and publishing. He ran Seybold Seminars, a large trade show, focused on showcasing innovation in typesetting, printing and what would become desktop publishing. Twice a year, in Boston and San Francisco, Seybold hosted 35,000 people, with seminars featuring Steve Jobs as a keynote speaker, and the first introductions of Adobe InDesign and Photoshop. This proved revolutionary in more ways than one, as desktop publishing was frequently dismissed. “This was during the transition when the printing industry was actually very opposed to computers, PCs and Macs because they thought they weren't adequate for the job,” he said.
Gable has served as vice president in marketing communications at VantagePoint Capital Partners for nearly 13 years. He also works with animal rescue group Wings of Rescue, which charters dogs and cats to shelters with higher demand. “Last year, we saved almost 10,000 pets. And we fly almost every week, sometimes twice a week.”
Though most would call him a businessman or entrepreneur, he’s always identified with one title the most. “The one word I prefer, that I'm most proud of, is writer. I always felt like at the heart of all of it was good writing.”
Gable spent 10 years writing for his column “Scanning Around With Gene” with Creative Pro referencing his experience in publishing to write about graphic arts — and recently compiled them into a book.
Throughout his career, Gable has found journalism to be a guiding force. “Journalism gives you a sort of a moral compass for your life. Most journalists I know are really focused and they're focused on the truth,” he said. “I felt like those principles actually guided me in my career and helped me become the person I became.”
