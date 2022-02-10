This article was first published on Feb. 7, 1977, in the Valentine's Day issue of the Loyolan. We are republishing it here as a part of the Centennial Anniversary. The language and opinions conveyed in this article are included for historical purposes.
I find women irresistibly attractive
by Paul Stiver
Vol. 54 No. 14, Feb 7, 1977
A Valentine and a toast to all the unsung actresses of today's screen. May you all grow to be lovelier than what certain obstacles will permit. 1976 will probably go down as the worst year in memory for movies, but I was never bored. Even when the messiest contrivances fill the screen, I usually find myself pleasantly distracted by a new face and figure. From casual girl watching to full-bodied involvement, women have been a major part of my film heritage and a challenge to my film-making instincts. (How could I direct her? What performance would she give if she had the chance?)
The trouble with well-meaning critics today is the way they bemoan the absence of female stars without really looking at the potential talent and/or presence at hand. Part of the problem rests on some masculine cultural base that insists on talking around the subject or avoiding it, if not in the downgrading mood.
We are constantly told that there are no more good parts for women anymore, but just what is a "good part for women?" The male critical establishment tends to think in terms of the old virgin/whore mythology, or else demand self conscious, rhetorical "women's films" like Diary of a Mad Housewife or Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore.
In one way or another, devising the "right part" tends to degenerate into simplicities. I think role is less important here than personality. It really didn't matter what Katherine Hepburn or Bette Davis did for a living or for society; they simply exist as Katherine Hepburn and Bette Davis, mythical entities in their own right. In a medium that is more magical than psychological by its very nature, perhaps we should go back to finding stars and writing scripts as vehicles for them.
Another problem is the matter of looking at actresses who happen to have sex appeal. I happen to think that sensuality on the screen is a valuable gift, and that often it forms the center of a fine performance. But in these sexually uptight days, a reasonably beautiful woman risks labels like "stupid" and "mannequin."
Poor Cybill Shepherd. The mere mention of her name draws snorts and guffaws ("Aw, she can't act") even though she was very effective in The Last Picture Show, The Heartbreak Kid, and Taxi Driver. Yes, I admit she is quite beautiful, but I have yet to see what makes her "stupid." There is far more stupidity involved in the gossipy nature of the abuse heaped on Shepherd and Peter Bogdanovich over Daisy Miller and At Long Last Love, to noble mishaps. Bogdanovich wasn't even allowed to cast Shepherd in Nickelodeon, settling instead for Jane Hitchcock, a newcomer with great looks and vacuous expressions. Here is where Shepherd is interesting: using her eyes to break out of the model's mold and quietly share her knowingness of a cold world. Indeed, her facial comments and dinner-table fights between Charles Grodin and Eddie Albert in The Heartbreak Kid are too slyly subtle for most critics to notice.
Or take the case of Jenny Agutter, the sexiest thing to come along in a while, who gets barely mentioned in reviews on Logan's Run. She kept my interest throughout this near-worthless science-fiction spectacle even though her acting is muted by the overelaborate set designs. Still, her role suggests all sorts of potential for genuinely erotic futuristic film.
Intriguingly enough, Farrah Fawcett-Majors is also in Logan's Run in a decidedly minor role as a cosmetic assistant encountered by runners Agutter and Michael York, and who ends up spelling trouble for the two. Aside from the fact that Agutter is infinitely more talented than Farrah, the casting folks made an interesting iconographic move. Agutter is just plain and unknown enough for proper audience identification, while Farrah's glamour is alien-like and a little too much to take for a long period of time. With every move of her body, Agutter's athletic freshness seems writhing for adventure and sexual challenge. One of the few presences lately to make use of her whole physique as a unit (as opposed to relying on close ups—though she has a nice face). Agutter also possesses a dark allure more androgynous than merely tomboyish. And whereas Farrah is more effective as a pin-up queen, Agutter is inconceivable in any medium that doesn't move. All in all, I hope Jenny stars in a better film (she was also in Walkabout) and starts taking off career-wise.
Nevertheless, Agutter's figure is not going to help the feminist movement with her catering to the old sexist code of Hollywood fantasy films. But then, none of the American actresses of the last year or so can hope to have the encouraging spirit that pervades European productions. Bulle Ogier, for example, never loses her dignity and our respect in Maîtresse even though her character is at the service of the most sordid sado-masochist fantasies. And Marie-France Pisier is so expert at playing a silly bourgeois caricature in Cousin, Cousine that she ends up retaining some charm and sympathy anyhow. As for better roles, I need only point to Danielle Gegauff's fierce incarnation of a beleaguered wife in Claude Chabrol's A Piece of Pleasure to indicate the range of sophistication in knowing hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.