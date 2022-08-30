Mike Steed (‘71): The need for Steed

Mike Steed (LMU ‘71, LLS ‘74) has condensed the experiences of multiple lifetimes into one remarkable journey, and his transition from journalist to politician to lead investor proves it. In a span of 50 years, Steed helmed the Los Angeles Loyolan when students were being drafted for the Vietnam War at random, excelled as executive director of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and has since gone on to create 60,000 jobs as a co-founder and managing partner of Paladin Capital Group.
With such a rich history, it’s hard to know where to begin – Steed’s incredible college days seem as good a place as any. He recalled a Loyolan newsroom with significant editorial autonomy at a time when communication between the students and administration was tense, to say the least.
“If you think of communication and journalism as both a responsibility and an opportunity, it comes down to the power of the written word to inform and to move student populations,” said Steed. “It was different then, but that was the main voice of the students on campus, and that’s where I wanted to be.”
Steed’s time as an undergraduate, from 1967 to 1971, was a period of great transition for the American populace and broader LMU community. The war in Vietnam brought significant controversy and protest to the Bluff, and demonstrations were common both on and off campus. For one, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration did away with draft deferments, which meant that male students could be drafted at random. The decision followed widespread complaints about preferential treatment being afforded to college students over those who either couldn’t afford admission or didn’t pursue further education. Steed observed all of this and helped deliver consistent reporting throughout the years.
“If you’re a reporter, you are lucky if you live in times that deserve to be reported,” said Steed. “This was clearly a period of time that had to be reported, given all the tumult and all of the chaos … There was a lot of turmoil. It permeated all pieces of the University. We reported on the fact that when they did away with the student deferments, that meant that everybody on campus could be drafted the next day.”
The draft was announced through a series of lottery drawings organized by the Selective Service System. A glass bowl containing 366 dates; any student born on the date that had been drawn was immediately drafted into service. More than 2 million men were selected from 1970 to 1972.
“Literally within a week, you got your notice to go into active duty,” recalled Steed. “You want to talk about turmoil? You haven’t seen anything at Loyola Marymount since then that’s something like that. One third of the [male] students were gone. In my fraternity, we lost 20 of the 100 guys. They were gone within a week or two.”
Steed was also editor-in-chief during the early stages of the Loyola University and Marymount College merger – gradually, the student population expanded and Loyola Marymount University was born. The physical newspaper, which was dstributed every Wednesday, provided a significant means of communication amongst the students when a cohesive voice was required to unite the University population, the administration and the Jesuit community.
“This was also a period in which the University was at odds with the cardinal. They were turning the alters around … back in the old days, they spoke Latin during the ceremonies and faced the altar. [Then] they turned the altars around and started to speak English. That caused a lot of controversy, so there were some stories around that,” said Steed.
The groundbreaking nature of Steed’s reign as editor-in-chief was palpable, and the negative reaction the Loyolan absorbed from conservative alumni and Catholic readership was all too apparent. In addition to the extreme changes that were taking place in the Catholic Church on a national scale, buildings were taken over by students in solidarity with the Black Student Union and seismic changes occurring a world away suddenly brought conflict to campus, where male students were being plucked from the Bluff and drafted straight into military service.
“[The Black Student Union] was talking about the nature of the studies that were going on,” said Steed. “Were there studies at the time that took into consideration the treatment of Black people in our society? There were confrontations around hiring practices at the University and confrontations about pay.”
Although the period was characterized by change and political unrest, Steed relished the opportunity to deliver meaningful articles regarding serious social events.
“This was a period of tremendous transition,” explained Steed. “There were buildings taken over by the students, and they occupied them. So this was not a, ‘Let’s go out and demonstrate for five minutes and then you’re done.’ This was seriousness, to the point where buildings were taken over by students. And in this case, not just Black students, but a broad group of activists that were on campus at the time.”
Steed also emphasized that while the atmosphere on campus was precarious, the editorial latitude he helped instill at the Loyolan led to meaningful, opinionated work.
“This was a great time to be writing articles in the paper. These were serious articles about serious, life-changing things that were happening in our society and the campus itself,” said Steed. “We had considerable editorial latitude. We could be in opposition to the University administration, we could be in opposition to the government, we could be in opposition to the Cardinal, but we had to do it respectfully. You could sit there and say, ‘This is crazy,’ but you couldn’t use the four-letter word before Christ, and that’s the way it should be.”
When asked about his struggles post-graduation, Steed amended the language used in the initial question before sharing his experiences. “I wouldn’t call them struggles so much as uncertainties,” he said. “I always liked politics. I was always heavily involved in politics … At every stage, there is a challenge. You fall back on your roots every time there is a change or there is a challenge. And the roots were clearly inside of Loyola Marymount, [they were] clearly inside of the education that I got and it was clearly inside the traditions of the Jesuits.”
Steed turned those uncertainties into rich, fulfilling contributions. Upon receiving his degree from Loyola Law School, he began writing policy for California Governor Jerry Brown, who ran for president against Jimmy Carter in the 1976 Democratic primary. After that, he became one of four vice chairmen of the Democratic National Platform Committee and eventually became the DNC’s executive director. Steed then relocated from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. out of necessity, opening up an expansive network of policymakers in the process.
“That’s why I was in politics, why I did a lot of politics. If I could get a good policy passed, if I could make a difference in persuading voters to support one candidate or another … I mean, you’re literally running the Democratic Party of the United States of America. That has national implications, but [also] international implications,” said Steed.
Steed summarized his choice to pursue political change by echoing LMU’s Jesuit tradition. “Everything that I’ve done since leaving has been not only to make sure that I would have a meaningful career, but that I could do good for the people in society. If your entire life is taken over by making money, I suppose that’s OK, but that’s not fulfilling. What’s fulfilling is you make money, but you also do something good. And isn’t that the essence of the Jesuit tradition?”
While Steed experienced personal success as the DNC’s executive director, he wanted to invest in an area that had a significant impact on creating jobs, which drove him to venture capital. Leaving politics allowed Steed to prioritize the practical application of LMU’s mission.
Venture capital is the practice of investing in a project with a substantial degree of risk, often an emerging product, technology or service. Steed co-founded Paladin Capital Group in April 2001, focusing on investing in advanced technologies and critical infrastructure.
“I wanted to be able say, ‘There’s much more to our society.’ One job for a person creates a family. It creates a city, a town, it creates a county, a state … the rippling effect of creating a job is enormous. That was the road I chose … to invest money in a way in which I could see perceived returns,” explained Steed. “I’ve created 60,000 jobs in my lifetime.”
Just as Steed was getting Paladin off the ground, he received a visit from three-star Gen. Ken Minihan, the 14th director of the National Security Agency (NSA). Minihan brought with him R. James Woolsey, director of the CIA under former President Bill Clinton.
“They talked about the urgent necessity to create technologies, products and services, new innovations to protect our critical infrastructure, that the government could no longer do it,” recalled Steed. “The government had cut back on its research and development dollars, and the investing community had to stand up to protect critical infrastructure.”
Minihan and Woolsey eventually convinced Steed to focus on an area of immense value to the Department of Homeland Security. The appointment came just two weeks after 9/11.
“Now, I was in a great spot,” said Steed. “If we could put together an investing thesis and we could find investors to support it, we would be investing in an area of absolute need. The technologies that we are investing in today protect America and our allies’ critical infrastructure.”
In the wake of 9/11, Paladin committed more than $1 billion across cybersecurity startups, online safety sectors and innovative technologies that protect networks from ransomware. They also invest globally in solutions which enable and defend critical infrastructure that is dependent on cyber space.
Suffice it to say that Steed has excelled during his life, from editor-in-chief to executive director of the DNC to a lead investor in America’s critical infrastructure. But these are merely spheres of influence, and do little to illustrate Steed’s intention to touch the lives of many.
His legacy is best summarized by the capacity for positive change. The need for leaders with character. The need for critical thinkers. The need for Steed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.