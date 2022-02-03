On Feb. 4, 2013, the front page of the Loyolan announced that Kevin O'Keeffe was named the paper's next editor-in-chief (EIC). Nine years later, O'Keeffe has returned to the North Hall offices, this time as Assistant Director of Student Media. Though the Loyolan's been around for nearly hundred years, there's been a significant amount of change in just the past nine since O'Keeffe was EIC.
Molly Box (M.B.): How did you get started at the Loyolan?
Kevin O'Keeffe (K.O.): I got started in my freshman year writing just individual pieces for the then Arts and Entertainment section of the Loyolan. I had been EIC of my high school paper, and always liked writing about movies and music stuff like that, so Emily Rome who was then the Arts Editor asked me if I wanted to contribute and I did ... [but] I didn't want to be full time. I was asked to apply to be an intern or even an assistant and didn't want to do it. I wrote a couple theater reviews that made some buzz on campus is the way I would put it, but didn't really think more of it.
Sophomore year ... Emily Rome was just about to leave the Arts and Entertainment Editor spot, and the then assistant editors were not wanting to move up. So they wanted somebody who had previous journalism experience, and they knew I was a strong writer, so they asked me if I was interested and it was just sort of chasmic that it came along at the right time.
M.B.: What is your favorite memory from being EIC?
K.O.: It was probably the trips. I went to all the conferences. I went to New York three separate times, I went to Chicago, I went to Atlanta and Athens, Georgia, I got to go to such cool places with the Loyolan on conferences. By far the best was a trip to New Orleans my senior year ... it was Halloween weekend, and we all dressed up as characters from Clueless and we just had the best time. It was a great conference, it was one of my favorites on a conference level, but it was also just so much fun to be with the other five people.
M.B.: What was one thing you worked to change/improve at the Loyolan as EIC? Do you see any of its impact still today?
K.O.: It was the redesign. Working on the redesign I was really lucky to have an incredibly talented staff across the board, especially among my exec team. The then-director Tyler Barnett was a wiz. She had already been working on amazing stuff for us, and I realized that the fact that I was willing to put in a censored amount of hours per week, and she had such a strong creative vision, and we had some collaboration from Tom Nelson and Ashlee Goodwin, we were able to come up with something really cool. And [what we did] is the design that the paper stopped printing at in 2020. So being able to create something that lasted that long and also have a ton of fun while producing it was a great time.
M.B.: From your perspective, how has the Loyolan changed in the past nine years?
K.O.: Obviously going online is a huge part of that. But also before that, when I was editor-in-chief, we printed twice a week, and Ali Swenson, who was two behind me, was the one that changed it to once a week. And then obviously, the pandemic forced it all online.
It's interesting that we still call it a newspaper, right? There's no actual paper to it. I think newspaper is a term that means a lot of different things. It's like how you can call an online magazine a magazine, it's not just the physical product. I think that speaks to the fact that the Loyolan is still run like a newspaper would run. There's news, opinion, sports, that sort of stuff. But being online also really pushes what you can do. This week that we are in right now, interim Sports editor Ellie Kinney put together this Women in Sports issue, that looks great on the website, something that took more planning, took more ambition, the stories themselves are great, and it's great to be able to use the website to do other things like that, and use video to do more ambitious stuff.
I love every single video that comes out of the Bluff section. That sort of stuff that we couldn't have foreseen doing when I was editor-in-chief. Online stuff, yeah we sort of knew we were going there, but video stuff has been a real revelation.
M.B.: How has it stayed the same?
K.O.: You're always gonna have that Wednesday Night Meeting, or all staff meeting energy where everyone who is nerdy enough to want to do this comes together, and I include myself fully in that number. I came back to advise, I am the biggest of the nerds. You're always gonna have that energy of the people who really really love and care about this and want to do it as well as possible, investing time, energy, and to me, that is what makes the Loyolan worthwhile.
It's great to work on a product, or prepare for a career in journalism if that's what you want to do, or use these lessons to apply to whatever they want to do, but it's the camaraderie just like any other student group that's so special about it.
M.B.: What's your favorite part about working on the Centennial?
K.O.: It is the fact that I get to be part of A looking back, but B, creating something new. I think so much can be born out of reflecting on where we've been. What we've done before can inform what we do going forward. The Loyolan logo from the 50's or the 60's which was rendered in a very particular, kind of anachronistic style in a way, is what we used for inspiration when we were coming up with the most recent logo for the Loyolan.
You can always find inspiration from the past and bring it into the future, and that's the coolest thing about the Centennial. We have a hundred years of history to be mined, and we are building something new from there, as opposed to just being like "Oh it's cool that we've been around for one hundred years." We're thinking about the next one hundred years too.
