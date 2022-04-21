Adrien Jarvis graduated LMU in 2013. While at the Loyolan, she worked as senior editor, editor-in-chief, managing editor, news editor and asst. news editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
It's hard to choose one. There were big moments like busting The Loft for operating without a liquor license and covering President Burcham becoming the new president, but also I loved all the little moments like eating pizza and putting together another issue of the paper. But one that I will choose is that I absolutely loved when we went out to the printers. We got to meet the team that we communicated on the phone with twice a week and watch the issue we worked on get printed. It was such a fantastic full circle moment, and it's an incredible feeling to watch what you worked so hard on get printed.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
"Addiction: roads to recovery." It was such a fascinating piece to work on. The students who participated were open and honest and gave insight both into the challenges that college students can face as well as how supportive LMU is of its students. LMU is far more progressive than one might expect of a Catholic university, and I loved moments where I got to write articles that exemplified the University's commitment to education of the whole person. I went on to win First Place [for] Best Feature Writing from the Society of Professional Journalists.
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
I learned so many lessons during my time at the Loyolan, but the biggest one was how to keep powering through stressful/tough moments. We had some wild times, like when the power shut down, or the printer combusted. I enjoyed re-reading and remembering these moments in the "11 Burning Questions" with me when I was outgoing EIC. I was literally marked as spam by the University because I chased everyone in IT after hours to get help to solve our IT issues and get the paper out the door on time. But that's the lesson to me — you find that inner strength and think outside the box and power through the situation, and you get through it. This is a skill I still use in my everyday life — how to leap into action and go forward and through a problem. You can freak out about it afterward.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I stayed in Los Angeles for another 3 years, working at a tech company. Then I drove across the country, traveled for a few months and moved to Sydney, Australia. I've lived here since August 2016 and just became an Aussie citizen. I currently work as [the] marketing manager for a fintech called Sharesies, championing its expansion into the Aussie market (it's originally Kiwi).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.