Jen Danenberg graduated from LMU in 2000. As a student, she worked at the Loyolan as a staff writer, asst. arts & entertainment (A&E) editor, A&E editor and managing editor.
What is your favorite memory from your time at the Loyolan?
I wrote my senior comm studies thesis on the communication culture of the Loyolan. It was very interesting — and hilarious — to observe my colleagues from an academic viewpoint. They got used to me reaching for my notebook any time anyone did something that could be useful, and it got to where they would troll me by doing inappropriate stuff. I ended up including a very colorful "Loyolan Quotes" section in the appendix.
Do you have a favorite piece that you worked on while at the newspaper? What was it and why?
I interviewed Henry Winkler, the class of 2000 commencement speaker, for the very last issue of my senior year [on] May 6, 2000. We met at his production office in Santa Monica, and he treated me like an absolute professional. At the end, he took my tape recorder, turned it around and interviewed me for about 15 minutes. I kept that tape until it wore out!
What is a lesson you learned while working at the Loyolan that is still with you today?
Definitely time management! Working for the Loyolan was basically a full-time job, and we were also balancing our course loads. When I got my first newspaper job out of college, it was really weird to not have to be worrying about school while I worked.
Since graduating from LMU, what have you gone on to do?
I worked steadily in journalism for 10 years after graduation as a writer and editor at several newspapers, magazines and websites, including YM, Huffington Post, NPR and the Travel Channel. In 2007, I was named a CNN Young Person Who Rocks for a blog I operated about doing one new thing every day. In 2011, I began working for Macy's as a copy writer, and eventually became a creative manager for the Thanksgiving Day Parade team. I'm currently a freelance journalist, and I write grants for arts nonprofits.
