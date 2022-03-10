Dear 2122-23 Editor-in-Chief,
The year is 2022. Russia has recently invaded Ukraine, Joe Biden is president and the Los Angeles Loyolan is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. There is much to note in terms of change within our organization, but perhaps the greatest difference is that I am the first Editor-in-Chief to operate the Loyolan without any experience in print media. We are, for the first time in a century, an all-digital publication.
This exercise is in the interest of contextualizing where the Loyolan was in 2022 — a time capsule of sorts. I for one have no idea what our newsroom looked like 100 years ago, so future writers and current readers can get a glimpse of our culture, atmosphere and production process through this piece.
Overall, things are looking promising here. Last month we celebrated First Amendment Week, where I spoke on a panel of guests alongside Kevin Merida, the executive editor of the Los Angeles Times. Recent stories are performing well across all platforms, and the Loyolan enjoyed a top-tier week in terms of readership and audience engagement. “LMU students respond to rising neighborhood tensions," “Beta Theta Pi banned from spring recruitment for hazing allegations” and, quite remarkably, “Joe Biden emits audible fart during 2021 climate summit” have been our three most read stories this semester.
These articles likely did well because they are hyper-relevant to our readers. We are constantly in the midst of asking ourselves, “What can we report on better than any other newspaper?” National newspapers should pursue national news. However, it is in the best interest of the LMU community for the Loyolan to explore local issues. To be candid, that Joe Biden piece remains a mystery to me and that mystery is probably best left unsolved.
The newsroom has swiftly adapted to an all-digital production schedule, as we no longer offer a printed newspaper due to COVID-19. Despite this, each and every section is embracing our new identity, and our video and photo sections are doing a great deal of heavy lifting in terms of content and vision. News recently published a riveting dive into LMU’s evolving Catholic identity. Sports just penned an article revealing the difficult conditions of minor league baseball. Life + Arts struck gold with a detailed recap of Lip Sync 2022, an annual fundraiser for childhood cancer relief. It makes me excited for the rest of the semester, and each day the newsroom hums with life and competitive professionalism.
So much of what we do now is in the abstract, or for the health and integrity of journalism and news media. Despite this focus, the Loyolan recently won a Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) crown, which is something tangible and very real. In addition, staff members attended a conference hosted by the Associated Collegiate Press last weekend, where our publication won Best of Show website honors. It was a privilege to be recognized.
We like to have fun in the office too, and I say that with no cliché. I have made it a point to wear suspenders to every staff meeting, and I recently purchased a gavel for the sheer effect of looking like I’m in charge. As for the rest of the newsroom, friendships across all sections have been formed, staff bonding events are being planned with enthusiasm and a welcoming atmosphere has been emphasized at each and every opportunity.
As an aside, I find myself wondering (strictly because of this exercise) what the state of journalism will be in 100 years. From my vantage point, I can’t see how the sharing of information could accelerate any further, given the already instantaneous nature of digital media. In any case, I sincerely hope that accuracy, relevancy and responsibility remain our steadfast pillars regardless of the distance between our terms. It is my philosophy that once trust is established between the Loyolan and its audience, then greater visibility and ambitious digital marketing can be pursued.
What will the Loyolan look like in 100 years? I envision a greater stake in the LMU community, the product of a century of trust between the Loyolan and its readers. Instagram will likely have been obsolete for decades, despite the fact that it’s our leading social profile right now. And, chances are, we’ll probably have changed our logo another 50 times. That’s the curse of having a newsroom full of editors.
Being the editor-in-chief of the Loyolan during its centennial year is extremely exhausting, but also very rewarding. It is my intention that we retain each of the qualities that have allowed our organization to flourish over the last 100 years, and it is my expectation that this year serves as a blueprint for continued success over the next century. For the betterment and education of our community members, alumni and faculty, the Los Angeles Loyolan should forever remain their home, their voice and their news.
Best,
Chris Benis
Editor-in-Chief, 2022-23
