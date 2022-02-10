This article was first published on Feb. 7, 1977, in the Valentine's Day issue of the Loyolan. We are republishing it here as a part of the Centennial Anniversary.
Underwear latest Valentine gift
by Leon Perahia
Vol. 54 No. 14, Feb. 7, 1977
Monday morning, the phone rings. I answer, "Inglewood Plastics. I'm sorry can you run that by me again? You're looking for some round, plastic container to package a new Valentine's product in. Have you market tested it? It got quite a licking on the open market?" I hold the phone for a few seconds to clear my throat.
"Excuse me, I thought you said edible underwear instead of durable tupperware. I was right the first time?!"
The bosses of my company still carry their regular J.C. Penney's in brown, paper bags. Yet seeing a great chance to corner the market with this organic creation, I couldn't resist giving him a pitch. "Perhaps you could send me a few samples for testing, uhm, for packaging purposes..."
Tuesday morning the U.P.S. man delivers the bare necessities. They are "Edible Undies" from Novelties Ltd. I really thought I had seen it all with pet rocks and sand breeding kits. St. Valentine's Day is out for the biggest shocker of the century.
I unfold the pouch and open the instructions. "Welcome to the wonderful world of Edible Undies! Fashioned in a bikini style we have the two piece for the women and the briefs for the man."
After leafing through the care and feeding section I got down to the nitty gritty, the flavors. For the gift giver with discriminating taste, there is "Banana Yellow, Passion Fruit Orange, Peppermint Green, and Red Hot Cherry."
The ingredients sounded like something in the battery of my car. "Hydroxypropylmethyl, cellulose, propylene glycol," (my radiator is full of that stuff), artificial flavorings and less than one tenth of one per cent of benzoate of soda as a freshness preserver. I reach into the bag and choose a Peppermint brief. It was skinny enough to fit in a Bandaid box, with room to spare. While trying to determine the best container for the undies, I inadvertently consumed the tie string. After all, licorice is licorice no matter how you label it.
Both chemists and biologists would be interested at how the product functions. Apparently it relates to the molecular structure of the body and its heating mechanisms. I didn't want to tell the client his product would never be practical. But he had already arranged for the exposure necessary to make "Edible Undies" commercially successful. The product is sold at stores ranging from Frederick's of Hollywood to Jim's Bowling Alley and Hash House to Joe's Fine Adult Literature outlet. They even boast a delivery service with free home demonstrations.
To say the least, a gift like this is bizarre and unconventional. If only I had been creative as a child, with the wild lust for licorice sheets I had, I could have retired at age 13 as a millionaire.
I report back to the client that "Edible Undies" have a certain appeal, but I'm not sure they will replace a candy and flowers.
"Did you try them out?" he asks.
"Well, not in the prescribed manner but I have some imagination. An informal survey among friends tells they liked the idea, except that, by their nature, 'Edible Undies' are a one-shot deal. But with the constantly changing fad scene you've got yourself a winner. Now when someone tells you to eat your shorts there's a chance they might mean it."
Mail order seems to be the most successful tact for marketing the product thus far. "Do you have any ideas?" he asks.
"Hmm, have you ever thought of selling them in natural health food stores?"
