This article was first published on Feb. 7, 1977, in the Valentine's Day issue of the Loyolan. We are republishing it here as a part of the Centennial Anniversary.
by Frank X. Fiedler
Vol. 54 No. 14, Feb. 7, 1977
On Valentine's Day there was always plenty to see in the classroom but I was too embarrassed to watch it. The fluorescent lights hummed and flickered, fusing their green rays with the green "blackboards," providing the only source of illumination in room 102 of Incarnation school.
There was no outdoors on Valentine's Day. The rain had dried into small, muddy puddles on the asphalt playground. But the sky remained gray and overcast. This bleakness gave me a tunnel vision that went fuzzy on the edges. I had to turn my head quite often to see what was going around me.
We all had to give Valentines to everyone in the class, even the girls. But being in fourth grade, the boys were tough enough not to give those paper cut-outs to the girls. Of course, the pudgy mama's boys who would always bring even those small heart-shaped candies for the girls. Inscribed on them were classics like, "You're cute," "I like you," and "Do you like me?" They tasted like peppermint necco-wafers and left a horrible film of sugar in my mouth. If that wasn't enough, my lips turned so red when I ate them that I felt like hibernating for a while so it would fade.
The girls loved those little candy hearts and those cut-out or punch out cards with perfectly shaped hearts or cupids all over them. They were the essence of their lives. In earlier grades, the girls copied those messages off the candy hearts and wrote them on the cards. Later on, however, they wrote little love letters of the back like, "You make me laugh, I love you, Love Susie."
After lunch and during the Valentine's Day party, the majority of the girls sat on one side of the room and cool, aloof boys on the other. The girls would giggle and bob in their desks as if it were the most exciting day in their lives. Their hair flopped when they jumped, annoying us boys who were busy spilling punch and throwing cookies.
Sometimes the girls sent out an aggressive girl to play cupid. The shuffling and sliding of her tiny feet left muddy, slushy tracks down and up each row of seats. She then kissed one of the cuter boys in the class making him turn as red as one of those stupid hearts. The girls squealed with laughter while the rest of us berated the poor guy who got caught.
If girls are always more mature than boys, then on Valentine's Day girls are newly born. I would never let one of them kiss me for I could never tolerate the humiliation or embarrassment in front of my friends in the class.
I'll admit, though, I liked one of the girls in the class but I could never tell her, much less give her a Valentine at school. I would never hear the end of it if I did.
Her name was Mary and she was quiet. She never sat in the back of the classroom whispering and snickering like so many of the other girls did in grade school. Mary didn't need to. She was too pretty. Those other ones were just hiding their ugliness.
She wasn't concerned with helping the teacher after school to get a better grade. She was never a 'show-off'. She would walk home with me from school and we have our names etched in concrete someplace.
But on Valentine's Day she played her role and I had to play mine. By ninth grade we wouldn't have to play them anymore.
Red is too bright a color for so bleak a day and the heart-shaped candies indicate an affection that dissolves in the mouth and then is swallowed and forgotten.
During the summer before ninth grade, she moved away.
