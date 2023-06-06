All gerrymandering is redistricting, but not all redistricting is gerrymandering. Redistricting represents the process of drafting legislative and congressional maps, while gerrymandering is the manipulation of the process for political gain.
Redistricting is scheduled to happen every 10 years following the nationwide Census when new population metrics are released. To accommodate for the changes in population, states must redraw their maps to create evenly populated districts.
Gerrymandering has allowed state legislatures to skew political power in their favor, and hold onto that power in future elections. By drawing the maps in beneficial ways, politicians choose their voters, rather than the other way around. In total, 72% of the American population lives in a state where the legislatures have control of crafting legislative and/or Congressional districts.
The biggest roadblock to gerrymandering is the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which restricts racial discrimination in voting and political representation. Section 2 of the law maintains that “adopting or maintaining voting laws or procedures that purposefully discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in a language minority group” is prohibited, according to the Department of Justice.
A 1982 amendment to Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act encouraged the creation of majority-minority districts to grant minority populations the ability to elect a candidate of their choice. At first glance, some of these districts — like Illinois’ Latino-majority 4th Congressional District — appear to be gerrymandered, but serve to keep a certain racial group together.
Historically, gerrymandering has been categorized by two methods — “cracking” and “packing.” Cracking is the act of splitting voters into multiple districts, either to dilute the minority party’s odds of electing their candidate of choice or to expand the majority party’s ability to win as many districts as possible. However, packing happens when voters of a similar persuasion, such as race or political party, are strategically squeezed into one district to minimize their overall voting power.
The state of Maryland, where the Democrats have controlled the state legislature for decades, has regularly been accused of cracking its Democratic voters into all but one of its Congressional districts. From 2013 until 2021, despite changing political environments, Maryland’s 7-1 Democratic Congressional delegation never wavered due to the effectiveness of the gerrymander.
The Maryland gerrymander was struck down in 2022 by a county court, and the state legislature was ordered to redraw the map before the midterm elections that year. Despite having a veto-proof supermajority against then-Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, Democrats unified with Hogan to create a fair map.
Similarly, in the state of North Carolina, where Republicans have controlled the state legislature for the past decade, Democratic voters were packed into few districts for much of the 2010s. In 2019, the 3rd Division of the North Carolina Superior Court passed an order calling for the maps to be redrawn.
However, on April 28, the North Carolina Supreme Court overturned the Superior Court’s ruling that outlawed partisan gerrymandering. The move follows the 2022 midterm elections, where Republicans flipped two Supreme Court seats and took control of the legislative body in the state of North Carolina.
As a result, the Republican-controlled North Carolina State Legislature can now draw its own legislative maps and the state’s Congressional maps to benefit Republicans politically. North Carolina is one of 38 states that allow its state legislature to create legislative or congressional district maps. Of the remaining 12 states, 10 utilize an independent, non-politician commission to draft its district borders, according to data compiled by Ballotpedia.
