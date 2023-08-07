Generation Z has witnessed overwhelming political polarization in recent years. Gone are the days of politicians from opposing parties getting dinner after a long day of debating against one another. Social media feeds are filled with media wars between candidates and heated arguments in TikTok comment sections. Split opinions on countless topics, such as abortion, gun control and climate change, has eligible Gen Z voters looking out for the one candidate who’ll uphold the issue they care about most.
What does it mean to be a single-issue voter?
Single-issue voters solely choose their candidate based on their stance on a singular issue. Michael Genovese, Ph.D., who serves as president of the Global Policy Institute at LMU and is a professor in the political science department, anticipates that the economy and abortion will become the most discussed issues leading up to the 2024 presidential election.
“The economy is usually the big issue,” he described about voters across all generations. “If the economy is going along pretty smoothly, then the question is ‘Well, what are the things that people are passionate about?’ And right now, it’s abortion.” A survey by NPR echoes his claim, finding that Gen Z was most concerned about issues surrounding abortion in 2022.
According to the Hill, the following seven issues are anticipated to be the most common subjects discussed in the upcoming presidential election: abortion, education, immigration, LGBTQ-related issues, foreign policy, Social Security/Medicare and crime. Among Gen Z voters, 30% listed abortion as one of their top three issues, with jobs following suit and inflation only slightly preceding abortion.
Gen Z established its power at the polls following the 2022 midterm elections where 16% of 18-29 electorate were 18-19 year olds, with 8.3 million newly eligible voters. “You’ll see a lot more people who get out to vote — who might not ordinarily vote — because they have such a passionate connection with that single issue,” shared Genovese regarding this recent uptick.
However, increased political involvement surrounding single issues does not always indicate a growing alliance towards a certain party. On the contrary, according to Genovese, the opposite effect may begin to develop. “Party loyalty is softened … commitment to parties has declined,” said Genovese. Younger voters tend to be “much more fluid and flexible in terms of their voting.”
Anish Mohanty, a recent LMU alumnus and the communications manager for Gen-Z For Change, was recently on the Hill interviewing nearly a dozen Congress members for a project in collaboration with Teen Vogue, where he learned more about the current crises single-issue voters are focusing on. Regarding certain climate agreements or student loan forgiveness plans, Mohanty claims “that might be the factor that determines whether or not a lot of [Gen Z is] going to vote for [Biden] or not.”
Originally from northern Kentucky, Cole Waymeyer is currently a rising junior at Xavier University in Ohio. “I grew up in an extremely red area and I decided to go to school in an extremely blue one,” shared Waymeyer. “I’ve had this internal conflict since I started school on nearly every single issue that you can think of.”
Traditionally a Republican, Waymeyer has recently shifted to become an independent voter upon feeling that certain rights weren’t supported enough by his former party. “Though the right [wing] has gotten better in very recent years, many politicians still have a sort of old-school religious view on LGBTQ+ issues,” said Waymeyer.
Although he doesn’t anticipate becoming a single-issue voter, Waymeyer shared that his stance on LGBTQ+ rights is an issue that his ideal candidate would need to align with.
“I’m very pro-freedom of religion and the First Amendment — I don’t mind people thinking or believing what they want to think or believe — but I can’t, in good conscience, stand on the right side of the aisle on that specific issue.”
His community in Kentucky, however, may feel differently. “Usually, my family is more holistic in the voting process. However, [during] this specific election cycle, my community has turned to this single-issue-voter mindset and a large portion of that is centered around the issue of abortion.”
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Waymeyer remarked that “since the Dobbs ruling, pro-lifers have hit the brakes; pro-choicers have hit the gas."
Who benefits from single-issue voting?
Rep. Ted Lieu, who represents LMU's congressional district and neighboring regions, predicts that single-issue voters may become a problem to one party, but a benefit to the other. “If you’re a single-issue voter that believes the Dobbs decision was horrific and it takes away women’s rights [and] reproductive healthcare, then [you’ll] be problematic for the Republican Party. If you’re a Democrat, then you’ll probably want those single-issue voters to vote in the upcoming elections.”
“It does make sense that a lot of people are single-issue [voters] because we’re at this point where our society — our government — doesn’t take care of us enough to get to focus on everything,” shared Mohanty. “If a single-issue, like student loan debt or housing, is enough to ruin someone’s life, [then] yeah, it makes sense that that’s all they’re going to be focusing on.”
The rise in single-issue voting may also increase overall voter turnout, according to Genovese.“I think what [single-issue voters] will do is energize some voters that might normally not vote,” anticipated Genovese. “It could also shake up the political process if one party can grab an issue that really resonates.” During the 2022 elections, campaigning on abortion helped the Michigan Democratic Party secure a majority in the state legislature for the first time in almost 30 years.
Single-issue voters have the potential to dramatically sway the upcoming elections. A study from the University of California, Davis, showed that smaller elections, such as congressional midterms, tend to follow party lines, whereas presidential elections have “more potential to be decided by single-issue voting.”
So what should we expect? Short answer is, we can’t know quite yet. These issues have remained prominent for decades, and will likely continue to do so. 2024’s issues loom large, but their eventual influence is undeniable.
