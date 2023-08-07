In a recent New York Times poll, respondents aged 18-29 significantly outpaced other age groups in believing the allegations against former President Donald Trump were serious.
When asked if Trump did anything wrong in handling classified documents, 72% of the 18-29 year-old age group responded that “Trump has committed serious federal crimes” — 19% higher than the next highest age group.
Similarly, 67% of 18-29 year-olds said “He went so far that he threatened American democracy” regarding Trump’s actions following the 2020 election, a mark that surpassed other age groups by 12%.
According to rising junior political science major Chloe Barsness, the difference is largely due to Trump’s stances and actions as president fundamentally clashing with beliefs held by many members of Generation Z.
“A lot of people in our age group believe that what he’s advocating for and what he’s been able to do with his power has threatened a lot of Americans,” said Barsness.
In fact, by the end of Trump’s term in office, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 18-34 year-olds disapproved of Trump’s performance by 10% more than any other age group.
For LMU political science professor Michael Genovese, Ph.D., the gaps can be attributed to young people’s attitude toward party politics.
“Young voters are not as hooked to the drug of party, and so they’re more able to look at issues and personalities, whereas someone who’s been a Republican for 20 years can easily align themselves to what’s going on,” said Genovese.
While Gen Z is more liberal than previous generations, party politics doesn’t account for the entire discrepancy — in the same New York Times poll, 56% of 18-29 year-olds held an unfavorable view of Trump, which was fairly consistent with other age groups.
According to Richard Fox, Ph.D., a professor of political science at LMU, the explanation is simple. “Young people tend to be more idealistic, so they might be more concerned about things like democratic values and [are] less jaded about the system than older generations,” said Fox.
Leading into the 2024 election, Trump is the prohibitive favorite for the Republican nomination, and voters will have to make a decision on whether Trump’s indictments should keep him from returning to the Oval Office.
