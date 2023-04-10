As of today, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament and aim to qualify for the playoffs. As the Loyolan’s resident Lakers fan, if you had told me this was the case a few months ago, I would have let out a thankful sigh and maybe a single tear. I'll be honest that I had tons of doubt — especially around the All-Star break — but in the past month or so, the Lakers have turned it around.
Like most season turnarounds, this was a culmination of a lot of different factors. The first big way that the Lakers were able to steer the ship in the right direction was, unsurprisingly, through the play of Lakers small forward LeBron James. Look, having one of the greatest, if not the greatest basketball players of all time, can help a lot. As such, it is unsurprising that James' consistent scoring and elite passing have helped the Lakers get away with many wins games that would have otherwise gone in the loss column.
Beyond that, James has also brought in momentum with his return from injury, which looked to have reenergized a locker room that was seemingly in a low place. Another big part of this comeback is the consistency from power forward Anthony Davis. It is no secret that, in the post-bubble NBA, Davis has struggled with injuries. However, as of late, Davis has been injury-free, which has given the Lakers the elite big man that they so very needed.
Personally, I believe that the biggest part of this recent success for the “Lakeshow” comes from the midseason acquisitions of Rui Hachimura, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell. These trades have become a much-needed shot in the arm for the Lakers, who were going through rough identity problems with Russell Westbrook.
Since their arrival in the City of Angels, the new Lakers have brought a new energy and feel to this team. To see this, you don’t even need to look at the stats, as just watching this team now compared to the team last November will show a vast difference in the style of basketball that is being played now.
Outside of the culture shift brought in by these acquisitions, they have also brought in much-needed scoring, as the Lakers —prior to these trades — struggled on the offensive end, especially when their big stars were not on the floor.
Ultimately, it's the ability of the Lakers to stay in games — while letting their two big stars rest — that make trades like this, along with the development of players like Austin Reaves, more than worth their while.
I would also be remiss if I did not mention the coaching job from Head Coach Darvin Ham who was on the coaching staff for the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and has been with the Lakers since June 2022. For being a first-time NBA head coach, he has impressed me with how well he has utilized the talent that he has at his disposal. One of the biggest achievements for Ham is shown through the development of shooting guard Austin Reaves, who has continued to improve all season and become a great threat on the offensive side of the ball.
As it stands, the Lakers will be going into the play-in having won eight of their last 10 games. If the Lakers manage to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, April 11, they will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. If this matchup ends up happening, the Grizzlies will have their hands full, as the task of beating James and Davis four times in seven games is difficult for anyone.
Past the Grizzlies, the Lakers will need to stay healthy and score at a consistent clip if they want to have even the slightest chance at winning the NBA Championship in June. That said, even as a Lakers fan, it will also probably take a minor miracle for the Lakers to win it all. However, if I’ve learned one thing in my 19 years of life, it's never to doubt LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is the opinion of Jacob Rincon, a freshman screenwriting major from El Paso, Texas. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
