In late February, thousands of volunteers took to the streets of Los Angeles County to take part in the 2022 Homeless Count. This count was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19 health concerns, so this year's “point-in-time” count serves as the first demographic measurement of people experiencing homelessness since the onset of the pandemic.
Conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the count has occurred annually since 2013 as part of a nationwide effort. Results from the count enable the agency to create an accurate snapshot of the state of homelessness within Los Angeles County, informing LAHSA how services and support programs are implemented in different regions of the county.
After being postponed in January due to the recent omicron variant surge, the count took place across the nights of Feb. 22-24. Starting with the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys on Feb. 22 and followed by West L.A., the South Bay and Southeast L.A., the count concluded in Antelope Valley, South L.A. and Metro L.A.
While previous years were tallied using a pen and paper system, this year LAHSA partnered with developer Akido Labs to create a dedicated app for the count. The Akido Connect app centralized the various data collected from volunteers and provided deployment site coordinators access to real time information. Akido has worked previously with LAHSA in creating their COVID-19 response program for the homeless population.
“From experiencing both sides, this is definitely a better experience. In terms of having the app, everything's tracked. It’s just a lot easier,” said Jerome Blake, a resident of Downtown L.A. who has volunteered for the count multiple years in a row.
Following a brief training video, volunteers armed with reflective vests and flashlights set out for their designated regions. Collecting primarily visual data, volunteers recorded the number of individuals seen experiencing homelessness alongside encampments and inhabited vehicles within their assigned driving tracts.
Participants were instructed not to approach encampments to determine the number of individuals dwelling inside, as a deeper survey will be conducted by a team from USC and LAHSA following the count.
Christopher Yee, communication specialist for LAHSA, said, “For those dwellings, we can't get an exact number. Our volunteers are not instructed to go out and ask how many people are in each tent or vehicle. We conduct what’s called a demographic survey for each area throughout L.A. By talking to people in tents and vehicles, finding a representative sample, and asking these demographic questions, an average is generated locally.”
Results from the count will be released in late May or early June, according to Yee. The previous count held in early 2020, which was conducted shortly before the pandemic began, revealed a 12.7% increase in L.A. County’s homeless population totaling 66,436 individuals experiencing homelessness. While it’s evident that the pandemic has hindered the efforts of LAHSA since 2020, the full extent of COVID-19’s impact on the homeless population is yet to be fully understood.
The topic of homeless encampments, the most visibly apparent consequence of the pandemic, has become a critical issue for residents of L.A. A recent poll that surveyed registered voters in the county reported homelessness as the most pressing concern for the upcoming mayoral election in November, followed closely by housing affordability. The poll also revealed that many voters believed the issue of homelessness was spurred by the lack of affordable housing and low wages that do not reflect the cost of living.
"It's an eyesore, not in the fact that 'oh I just don't want to see them'," said Blake. “But like, it's your fellow human being in a country like the United States of America, in a city like L.A., where you have a million dollar loft and you’re looking down and there’s people strung out on the street.”
On Feb. 22, the same night the count began, the first mayoral debate took place in LMU's Hilton Center for Business. The five candidates present, U.S. Representative Karen Bass, businessman Mel Wilson, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, and City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León reflected many of the same concerns as residents on the subject of homelessness.
When asked if homelessness was the number one issue facing Los Angeles, four out of five candidates agreed. The only hold out, Wilson, pointed to the closely related issue of housing affordability. Results from the count will impact the ways in which funding is provided to various support services, as well as impacting the ways in which candidates will navigate the issue of homelessness.
Even as L.A. County drops its mask mandate and the effects of the pandemic begin to wane, low-income households who carry the highest risk of facing homelessness remain in a vulnerable state. On Jan. 25, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to extend eviction protections through the end of 2022. Due to these new sanctions, landlords will not be able to evict tenants affected by COVID-19 over non-payment until 2023. Whether this extension provides adequate time for low-income renters is still in question, with continuing concerns of a potential surge in the homeless population following the extension's end.
“That fear has existed for a while now, with those eviction moratoriums expiring. There is a danger of people falling into homelessness very suddenly, kind of all at once,” said Yee. “That's why LAHSA has advocated for these eviction moratoriums.”
For residents of Los Angeles interested in getting involved beyond the count, a variety of volunteering opportunities exist year-round with LAHSA and affiliated nonprofits. A list of service providers, and upcoming community events can be found here.
