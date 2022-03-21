Hannah Chaddha, a second-year LMU graduate student in the bioethics program, was season 23's youngest player at only 21 years old, and the first South Asian woman to compete on the show. She was also a member of the show's historical "Cookout" alliance, who teamed up to crown Big Brother's first Black winner.
1. What made you decide to audition for Big Brother?
Hannah Chaddha (H.C.): I auditioned for the show because I got sick with [COVID-19] in January of 2021. I had never really heard of the show before, but I had nothing to do. So my sister was like… why don't you check out the show? So I did. I instantly loved it. And there was this duo of two Black women, Da’Vonne and Bayleigh, who were on [Big Brother All Stars] two summers ago and I loved watching them. So that kind of gave me the push that I needed to apply… [I] never expected to hear back from them, until I did [on] March 5, so a year ago. Yeah, it's crazy and my life was forever changed.
2. How has your outlook on reality TV changed? Or has it changed?
H.C.: Production wasn't very involved in our show, just because we were in the house by ourselves and they filmed us through cameras …. but even with that being said, production still had a hand in the way that each of us was portrayed through their editing. They would also ask very targeted questions in the diary room, and sometimes they would say something that would make you go ‘Wait, I didn't see that before but now you have me thinking.’ So, even with production having a minimal hand in producing our show, I can only imagine how much greater of a hand that they have in other reality shows. So that kind of makes me wonder, ‘Okay, how much of this is real and how much of this was either fabricated or manufactured for TV?’
3. What are your other favorite reality shows?
H.C.: Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Below Deck Med, The Challenge, Survivor and Big Brother.
4. Would you ever want to be on another reality show?
H.C.: I would only ever do Big Brother again. Maybe I would do the Amazing Race just because that's a great excuse to travel and it only films for three weeks, so I wouldn't have to take any time off school. Yeah, those shows are like the only ones that I would do.
5. How would your friends describe you in three words?
H.C.: Analytical, mature and sassy.
6. Who are your favorite music artists?
H.C.: 6lack, Summer Walker, Sza.
7. What was your favorite childhood tv show?
H.C.: That’s So Raven or Criminal Minds.
8. That’s probably how you got that analytical brain, from watching Criminal Minds at a young age.
H.C.: Yeah, Spencer Reid was my idol. I loved him.
9. Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
H.C.: Okay, in five years I see myself being a recent med school graduate. Maybe I will have gone on tour with a musician, like a backup dancer. That's a dream of mine. Maybe I will have been on Dancing with the Stars. That's another dream of mine … I would love to still be living in LA about to start my residency. See, in five years I'll be 26; I don't want to be engaged, I don't want to be married, I don't want to have kids.
10. How has representation for people of color and women of color affected you growing up or even now? And what do you believe the importance of representation on TV is?
H.C.: I would have to say that the lack of representation has affected me, or at least affected me a lot when I was growing up because when you don't see yourself reflected in mainstream media, you don't feel understood. You don't feel like you're a part of what society deems desirable or attractive. And oftentimes when a Black woman or an Asian woman was on TV, they kind of fell into negative stereotypes… So when I was seeing myself being reflected on TV, I wasn't actually seeing myself, I was seeing a caricature. I think that negatively affects a lot of people's self-image and their self-worth, again, because you feel excluded from the fabric of the greater community.
I was ready to be that representation. I was ready to be that breath of fresh air to show that, hey, Black women and Asian American women don't just have to be funny or smart, don't just have to be this or that. I just wanted to show that our communities are so much more and we're very rich, and we're diverse within ourselves, and that diversity should be appreciated, and it should be recognized as how beautiful it really is.
