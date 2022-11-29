As autumn comes to a close, the Bluff grows colder and festive holiday lights begin to dot the landscape. At the same time, stress is at an all-time high with final exams and papers creeping up quickly. Hopefully, these three drinks will provide the comfort and caffeine needed to make it through the final stretch of the semester along with some holiday cheer.
“Rice Pudding” Black Tea
One of the dishes from home I miss most is my mother’s rice pudding. It is the ultimate comfort food with its rich sweetness and cinnamon spice. Though the dish is usually served cold, I thought a warm tea would be a perfectly good reinterpretation for the season.
Ingredients: 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 tea bag black tea, 1 three-inch cinnamon stick, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 cup coconut milk and 2 cups water
Boil the water using either a stove or kettle. When ready, add the tea bag and cinnamon stick to steep for around five minutes. The longer the drink steeps, the more intense the flavors become. Pour into a mug and add the brown sugar, vanilla extract and coconut milk. Stir and allow the brown sugar to dissolve before drinking.
Winter Spiced Coffee
Spiced or herbal coffee is popular in many cultures around the world. The inspiration for this beverage lay in Chukku Kaapi, a popular winter drink in Kerala, India. Translating to “dry ginger coffee,” it’s the right balance of herbal, bitter and only a hint of sweetness.
Ingredients: 2 teaspoon instant coffee, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder, 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 2 cups water
Boil the water using either a stove or kettle. Add the instant coffee, brown sugar, ginger powder, cinnamon powder and nutmeg to the boiled water and stir. Allow to sit for five minutes, and then strain before pouring into a mug for drinking. Enjoy!
Single-Mug Hot Chocolate
My favorite hot chocolate to make is over-complicated to say the least and difficult to make in a college dorm. It requires multiple types of milk and a candy thermometer, which means most people do not have the time or materials to make it. This is my dorm-simplified single-serving version of an iconic winter drink.
Ingredients: 1 cup whole milk, 1 tablespoon cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips (28 chocolate chips), 1/2 tablespoon sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon instant coffee, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/8 teaspoon salt
Add the cocoa powder, chocolate chips, sugar, cinnamon, instant coffee, vanilla extract and salt to a mug. Then add a small splash of the milk. Put the mug in the microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir the contents and add more milk. Put the mug in the microwave for another 30 seconds and gradually add more milk until all the contents are well incorporated. Garnish with marshmallows if you wish and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.