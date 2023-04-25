With summer break only a couple weeks away, the excitement for warm weather and no classes is apparent among LMU students. In the months most students will be away from the Bluff, some highly anticipated films will be released. Take a look at summer releases that are sure to be major hits.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" on June 2
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” broke ground in 2018 as one of the most creative superhero movies to grace the big screen. This year’s sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” follows protagonist Miles Morales, Brooklyn’s newest Spider-Man, after the death of Peter Parker. Taking place a year after the original, the film will continue the original concept of different versions of "Spider-Man" — ranging from young to old, men to women, humans to animals, in multiple dimensions. Now Miles must team up with the Spider-Society, whom he finds himself clashing with. The film is sure to be an enjoyable watch, not only through the fun story, but also the incredible animation style — bringing the feeling of reading a comic book to the screen .
When Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston and Jeff Goldblum make up just a small portion of a film’s cast, there is sure to be some fun to be had. Known for his quirky and symmetrical aesthetic, Wes Anderson’s newest ensemble film “Asteroid City” tells the story of a family visiting a fictional desert town in the 1950s for a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention. However, supernatural events turn things sour. Regardless of your opinion on Anderson’s stylistic taste for symmetry and high-contrast colors, this charming tale is sure to delight audiences everywhere.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, June 30
On the big screen for the first time since 2008, Indiana Jones is back adventuring to exotic locations and fighting Nazis. This time, Harrison Ford's adventure revolves around the Space Race. This newest installment is the first in the series to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, who is instead serving as executive producer. The cast includes new characters to the universe, including Indiana Jones' goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is encouraging him to reignite his adventurous spirit. With the nostalgic factor and exciting new direction, this is not a film to miss.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is bringing the iconic toy to life in a movie filled with bright colors, fun costumes and an iconic cast. Although not too much is known about the general plot, the synopsis is that Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, has been kicked out of Barbie Land for not being perfect and now must venture into the real world for the first time with her boyfriend, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. This is sure to be one of the most fun, original films of the summer that all will enjoy.
Another July 21 release, “Oppenheimer” seems to be pretty much the opposite tonally of Gerwig’s “Barbie.” The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and his creation of the atomic bomb — particularly the personal and political repercussions of his creation. Another star-studded cast of Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt among others will bring this harrowing story to life. The question is not whether or not "Oppenheimer" will be good, but if you should see it or "Barbie" first.
