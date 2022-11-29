The holiday season is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning what to get for your friends at LMU. Although there is a myriad of LMU students, here are a few gift suggestions for very specific types of students you may be shopping for.
The Film Addict
If you go to LMU, there is a high chance you have a friend in the film department to get a gift for. You may want to try some merch from A24, a common favorite studio among film kids. Although most of their products are infamously rather expensive, there are excellent gifts for every price range they are sure to enjoy. Another option for your favorite film student is to get them a Criterion Collection disc of their favorite film. The Criterion Collection specifies extremely high-quality versions of classic and new films with added extras and special features. With over a thousand titles to choose from, you are bound to find one of their favorite films to give as a gift.
The Den Addict
Is your friend constantly at the Lion’s Den drinking their favorite coffee? Consider getting them something to deepen their caffeine addiction. Consider getting them a cold brew maker, such as this, don't know if there is a way to fix that iced coffee maker from Blue Bottle, which only requires some ground coffee beans, water and a few hours in the refrigerator.
Coffee subscriptions are also a great way for your coffee-loving friend to be able to try a multitude of types of coffee. Consider one of the company Trade’s subscription services, where unique varieties of coffee are shipped straight to your door. The site allows you to put in your friends' specific coffee needs, such as what equipment they use to make their drink of choice and their level of expertise.
The Burns Recreation Center Fan
If your friend seems to frequent the Burns Recreation Center more than the classroom, get them a gift to make their gym experience more enjoyable. While there is plenty of workout equipment you could gift them, the gym tends to have much on hand, so why not get them some personalized gear, such as this bundle from Love Sweat Fitness, which includes resistance bands and a post-workout foam roller to relax those tired muscles, or consider getting your friend some LMU-themed workout gear, such as these logoed yoga pants available at the bookstore to show some extra school spirit when working out.
The first-year student
What better way to celebrate someone’s first year at LMU than by getting your friend some merch at the campus bookstore. Visit the in-person or online bookstore to look through the variety of LMU-themed items that would make the perfect gift. Although the store offers the classic t-shirts and sweatshirts, consider breaking from the norm and get them a LMU themed tumbler, slides or airpods case. For another fun option, the bookstore also offers LMU-themed games, such as foosball or air hockey. As long as it’s LMU-themed, they are sure to love it!
The out-of-state traveler
LMU is filled with students from all over the world, so helping to ease their long flight could be a great gift option. Consider gifting them a book or another fun entertainment source to keep them occupied during long flights. Another option is getting a luxury sleep mask to help them sleep on the flight. If their flight is extra long, perhaps consider a travel-sized blanket to make their flight even more comfortable. A gift to help them make their trips to and from LMU more pleasant is sure to be a hit!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.