From hip hop numbers to contemporary performances to experimental dance films, the LMU Dance Spring Concert had it all. The concert presented three student-directed dance films, 10 student choreographed dances and one piece made by guest choreographer, Stephanie Liapis. All of these pieces explore different styles of dancing, genres of music and storylines.
Many LMU dance students spent countless hours perfecting their routines for the concert. The Life+Arts section puts a spotlight on five dances and their choreographers.
“Walk(wo)man” was a dance made by Kennedy Schuelke, a senior dance and health and human sciences double major, and Eve Robinson, a senior dance major. The dance itself was rather experimental. All of the dancers were wearing monochrome outfits to a rhythmic voiceover.
“Our dance is about celebrating individuality amongst similar people and showcasing what makes us all unique. We are all individual people, and we can all have shared interests, but still be different from one another,” said Schuelke.
The two had been working on this dance since the beginning of 2020 and this was their first opportunity to perform it.
“This is definitely a full circle moment because we were ready to perform it after spring break [of] our sophomore year and this is finally our chance to do it. It has been fun to remember it and tweak it up a bit. Overall, we just wanted to make a cheerful dance and have the audience feel a sense of fun and humor,” said Robinson.
“sound & color” was choreographed by Emily Hillebrandt, a junior dance and English major. This dance depicted the different senses and thoughts that affect people every day.
“My inspiration behind making it was the emotions and reactions to the different stimuli you encounter through your day. Sometimes different people and different circumstances throughout your day can affect the way you feel, whether it makes you happy or angry. It kind of focuses the different layers of emotions people feel,” said Hillebrandt.
Through creating this dance, Hillebrandt not only got closer to her cast, but she was also able to see how they interpreted her own choreography and found it to be most gratifying.
“Finishing the dance was the hardest part. I think endings are always the hardest part to get down because you kind of have to wrap it up both thematically and visually at the same time. I went through like four different endings, but it made it so much more satisfying,” said Hillebrandt.
“-present” by Madeline Sharp, a senior dance and psychology major, is a part of her senior thesis that has to do with her ancestral history, the Armenian genocide and personal identity.
“To sum up my piece, we have talked about the differences between documents and monuments. For me, a document is a piece of history that isn’t living while a monument is history you can still see and is still living on. I wanted this dance to be a monument and rooted in personal stories from Armenians who were affected by the Armenian Genocide,” said Sharp.
“At first I wanted the piece to really focus on Armenian history. But as I kept working on it and was thinking about what I wanted the audience to take away from it, it became a lot more about personal identity and how individual experiences affect [it].”
Sharp was pleased with how her choreography turned out, especially with a larger ensemble.
“I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” is a solo performance choreographed and danced by Emily Keller, a junior dance major. As soon as Keller heard the song, “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by The Ink Spots she knew that she needed to create a dance to it.
“I think there is a really interesting play between the lyrics and the tone of the song. The lyrics feel honest and true, but the music has a darker tone to it, so the lyrics are more obsessive than honest. My dance is sort of focused around this character that is more obsessed and passionate and thinks that it’s love,” said Keller. “Originally I felt that this character wasn’t human and only felt these obsessive and driving emotions, but now I get to understand that we all have these sorts of moments where we are this character.”
Given that this piece was a solo, Keller relayed the difficulties of working on it alone for long periods.
“Having to do the dance, understand how it feels to do it and give myself criticisms about it felt like I was playing every part that goes into the dance. But it felt so individual and personal that it all worked out. It taught me a lot about myself,” said Keller.
“Trapped Inside a Dream” is a dance film made by Isaiah Kim, a senior dance major, who had the idea for his film over winter break. The idea behind this film was to recreate the emotions that surrounded quarantine and 2020 overall.
“I felt like I needed to express this because all these emotions were sort of pent up. I made a film because it is more impactful for me to make because it is more permanent. I filmed, danced and edited the whole thing, and it turns out filming yourself dance is a lot harder than I thought it would be. I wanted it to be really interesting and engaging. It forced me to come up with some bizarre DIY ideas during the planning process,” said Kim.
Kim is especially proud of his film because it is a culmination of everything he has learned over the past two years as he taught himself to film and edit over quarantine. He explained that the primary focus of his piece is the movement itself, not the video.
All of these choreographers dedicated so much thought, effort and time to all of their pieces to create an overall visually pleasing, impactful show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.