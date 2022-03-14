Wellness Wednesday has become the physical embodiment of student life at LMU. Along with fantastic places to grab a bite to eat, students can get involved in different organizations, table for their clubs and sell their own products.
In order to make the most of it, let Life+Arts guide you through what their day looks like at Wellness Wednesday.
Since the event starts around lunch time, most like to start with a quick bite to eat. Freshmen political science major Annie Niederman and freshmen marketing majors Anissa Leigh and Adenike Ajike all stop somewhere a little different, in true Wellness Wednesday fashion. They enjoyed some Hawaiian food from Aloha Catering, some dutch pancakes from Oma's Puffers and steak tacos from Zingo's Tacos Al Carbon, respectively.
For some, the food is the best part of Wellness Wednesday – with tables, chairs, lounges and games set up for students to use, it is a unique opportunity for students to meet up with their friends and recharge.
"It's my favorite. I would schedule appointments around Wellness Wednesday. It actually does improve my mental health," said Niederman.
After filling up, students are welcome to explore Alumni Mall, which becomes filled with tables, students and outside vendors. These vary from handmade art pieces to products where all proceeds will go to charity.
Freshman psychology major Alana Tyson makes her mark on Wellness Wednesday by selling handmade clothing pieces. She started by selling clothes on Depop for a few years and then transitioned into selling jewelry in her dorm, so she has a knack for selling handmade items evolved into her having her own corner of this student-favorite event.
"Even if I didn't sell anything, I have a lot of fun talking to people. I love being able to talk about the things I like to do. It's just a lot of fun for me," says Tyson.
If you continue along the mall, you will find Isaias Rojas and his business Simply Natural, where he has been making soap, candles and lotions since 1993. Stop by and get one of each in his favorite scent: eucalyptus.
At this point in the afternoon, you might have collected yourself some Hawaiian BBQ, a new outfit for your plans this weekend and a nice candle for your bedroom. It may seem like you have everything you need, but before you head out, be sure to grab some fresh fruit to share with your roommates. Ayala Farms serves students at Wellness Wednesday by bringing fresh produce every week. (Writer's note: My favorite produce to bring home is dragon fruit.)
With that, it'll probably be time to head over to your next class. Students leave Wednesday with a little bit of everything and a chance to join in community wellness and in practice self-care.
