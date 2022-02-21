The energy was palpable at LMU’s Strub Theatre on the opening night of "Barbecue' written by Robert O’Hara. Throughout the opening weekend, audiences witnessed one spectacular performance after the other.
Keiana Richàrd, the director of the play, was happy with how in-tune the audience was with the performance on opening night. “There was a lot of laughing, but there was a lot of listening,” said Richàrd.
Although there is a lot of humor in O’Hara’s script, his commentary also speaks to a wider range of global issues relating to race, addiction and familiar conflicts. The play is creative and imaginative, but O’Hara’s script cuts to the heart of topics that need to be resolved and addressed.
The play centers around the complex dynamic of the O'Malleys, a middle-American family who are trying to stage an intervention to help their youngest sister with addiction. The story goes through many unexpected twists and turns throughout the two-hour runtime. Every character has been avoiding something about themselves and each of their family members.
Richàrd explained how the show—her first at LMU—encapsulates the University's mission of educating the whole person. While the audience is being captivated by the play, they are simultaneously gaining information that is key to understanding how we change real-life issues in the world today.
“It's a wonderful piece where you can laugh and be touched, but you are also challenged to think and confront your own biases,” she explained. “It makes for a better human being when you have to do that.”
When watching this play, the hard work that went into the production is apparent. COVID-19 added an extra layer of challenge.
“We had to start on Zoom, and that's difficult to try to do a play like this online. When we got back into the space, I was so impressed with my cast,” Richàrd stated. “They had already put in so much work and were on point and ready. It’s astounding.”
Above anything, the show is extremely entertaining to watch, while also supporting the LMU community and gaining a new point of view on the matters being addressed. The audience gets to think, be challenged and enjoy themselves. "Barbecue" runs from Feb. 22-24. Tickets are available here.
