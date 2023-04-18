Indie folk supertrio boygenius performed the opening night of “the tour” on Apr. 12 at the historic Fox Theater in Pomona, CA.
The trio — made up of long-time friends Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — headlined their first ever tour in 5 years.
The Pomona show was boygenius’ first stop in their headline California shows, setting the stage for their upcoming Coachella performance and Rose Bowl show for the RE:set concert series.
The level of anticipation for the trio's opening night was especially high. Multiple factors contributed to this excitement: the boygenius fan base grew substantially after Bridgers’ popular Grammy-nominated record “Punisher” released in 2020, and this show was one of the only opportunities for fans to see the group live aside from Coachella and RE:Set.
Doors opened for the concert at 7 p.m., and although I arrived at around 6:30 p.m., the line for general admission wrapped around the entire block twice — with almost 2000 people lining up just to get a glimpse of the three.
The show opened with Los Angeles-based indie-rock band the illuminati hotties, lead by Sarah Tudzin, whose vocals are evocative of The Moldy Peaches’ Kimya Dawson. Illuminati hotties’ humorous, awkward, yet charming demeanor throughout their set definitely helped alleviate some of the tension among the crowd from the anticipation.
Although there weren’t many points throughout the concert where boygenius addressed the audience directly, their music spoke for them. Throughout the show, different colorful stage lights were often lit at the back of the stage, so the audience could only see the trio's silhouettes. The spotlights would only shine on their faces when the song was more somber. It was an interesting creative choice that allowed for the audience to picture them as mysterious figures when performing their intense tracks, but also incredibly human during their more vulnerable ones.
The group’s strongest suit is the ability to shine brightly as individuals, but still remain balanced. Each member of the trio has a unique timbre which blends together to make for a harmonious listening experience.
Baker’s light but resolute voice is reminiscent of her own stature: 5 feet tall yet adorned with tattoos and a hardened attitude. Her voice shines especially during the beginnings of "Souvenir" and "Salt in the Wound." Bridgers' goosebump-inducing voice is intensified by her devastating lyrics. This is especially highlighted when she belts in the tracks "Me and My Dog" and "Letter to an Old Poet." Dacus’ voice is rich, heavy and slightly deeper than the other two, yet feels like being enveloped in warmth. The tracks "We're in Love" and "Bite the Hand" start with Dacus' vocals as she commands the stage with her powerful presence.
The trio ended their set with an acapella rendition of “Ketchum, ID” from their first record and self-titled EP “boygenius.” The whole crowd stood still. As a listener, I personally enjoyed this part of the set the most, since it was a moment where I could truly see the artists I admired stripped bare as they sang “I am never anywhere/ Anywhere I go/ When I’m home, I’m never there/ Long enough to know.”
Boygenius’ next performance will be for Coachella’s last leg on Apr. 22. They are definitely an act to keep your eyes and ears on.
This is the opinion of Christianne Tubola, a sophomore journalism major from Los Angeles, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
