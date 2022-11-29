Brockhampton is finally over … allegedly. The hip-hop collective that attempted to redefine the meaning of a boyband has released their two final albums: “The Family” and “TM.” If you are a Brockhampton fan, you know this is not the first time they have attempted to end their collective. But will this be the actual end of their chaotic performances and distinct sound? I’m afraid so.
Everyone who has an ear for loud experimental music blended with hip-hop most definitely went through a Brockhampton phase. Their "SATURATION" album trilogy released in 2017 sent them into the mainstream and helped them develop a loyal fanbase. Songs like “BLEACH” and “QUEER” helped cement their popularity and provided a sense of representation for the LGBTQ community in hip-hop as Kevin Abstract, founder and leader of the group, is openly gay.
With the last installation of "SATURATION," the collective announced that it would be their final album. Shortly after announcing this, however, they were approached with a $15 million record deal with RCA Records. This marked the first time they would falsely announce their end. As the group continued on, their fans stuck by them until Ameer Vann, a member of the group, was accused of multiple sexual assault allegations and was eventually kicked out of the collective. This caused tour cancellations and a delay with their newer album releases.
After regrouping without Vann, they once again hit a peak with the TikTok hit “SUGAR” off their 2019 release “GINGER.” However, in January of this year, they posted a message on their social media sharing that their Coachella performance would be their final show, and the group would be over.
I was in attendance of Coachella 2022 and witnessed this alleged last performance. I remember the energy and excitement of the crowd not matching up with some of the members on stage. Because of the 13 members in Brockhampton, it felt like I was watching a group of school children on stage. Some members, like Abstract, were trying to put on the show of a lifetime, while others seemed to not care and gave minimal effort. This was bound to happen in a group this big. Overall, the performance wasn’t bad, and the group allowed everyone to live out their 2017 dreams of moshing to "BOOGIE."
After their Coachella performances, I expected to never hear from the group again, that is, until they announced their two final albums “The Family” and “TM.” “The Family” was made to complete their RCA contract, and “TM” is meant to be a gift to the fans. Little did fans know that Coachella wouldn’t be their last performance as they performed at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles as yet another parting performance on Nov. 19.
“The Family” only features Abstract’s vocals with Romil Hemnani and Bearface’s production. In its essence, it’s not really a Brockhampton album considering only three members were involved. There are songs on the album that tell the story of Brockhampton and provide a sense of nostalgia. Songs like “Any Way You Want Me” and “All That” remind me of the more genuine Brockhampton tracks. Abstract is able to share his perspective on what really happened with the band.
My biggest complaint about this album is that some parts feel like a direct rip-off of Kanye West's, otherwise known as "Ye," early projects. Don’t get me wrong, Brockhampton has a talent for sampling like Ye, but there were moments I had to do a double-check to make sure I was listening to the right album and not listening to Ye’s “The College Dropout.”
“The Family” is a solid piece of work from the three members involved, but it’s nothing to rave over. It definitely fills a void for Brockhampton fans and hopefully helps with closure.
“TM” is a project started in early 2021 which was never finished. Matt Champion took over the production of the album and finished it up. It’s meant to be a parting gift for their cult following. More members of the group are involved with this project.
This album sounds more like an authentic album from the group than “The Family.” With distorted vocals, fast-paced beats and unexpected loud sounds, it is the perfect blend of angry music to mosh to and experimental beats that encapsulates the listener. It feels like Brockhampton in a way that “The Family” is missing. “NEW SHOES” is the quintessential Brockhampton song featuring a looping innovative beat and a rap that listeners can barely keep up with.
If you were a casual Brockhampton fan, as I once was, and are looking to see how the group is ending their stint, I recommend “TM” over “The Family.” With the release of these two projects, Brockhampton feels like it's over, but there's no way to be sure given how many times they have tried to bid their fans farewell.
This is the opinion of Cerys Davies, a junior journalism major from Monterey Park, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
