As a community, we have been reminded in the past couple of weeks how uncertain things can really be. The announcement that classes would be online from Jan. 10 - Jan. 21 was expected, yet disheartening. However, there was one thing that students could do to get on campus.
Buried deep within the emails from LMU Communications, you would find that on-campus masses resumed, despite people not being able to take their classes in-person.
Fr. Marc Reeves, S.J. also remained on campus during this time. He noted seeing a few students here and there, lounging on Sunken Garden and taking in moments with the few students who did return to campus, but said that masses got off to a slow start.
He credits this, in part, to the largely confusing messages coming from LMU. "What got lost was that all offices serving students are open. And we didn't have an opportunity or weren't invited to be included to say, 'Hey, and if you want to come to Mass on campus, here are your options."
Even students that were living on campus were largely unaware that Sacred Heart Chapel was open for worship. After it was made known to them, via a small sign outside of the church, people began to show up. "I think we were at maybe 30 students, and it's been incrementally growing."
Part of this large miscommunication between Campus Ministry and the student body might be due to their reporting structure. "We're in the president's division. And that says a lot, right. But it comes with a cost because we're not a part of the structures within student affairs, which is the larger division for student services," he said. "I will work fervently on this to ensure that Campus Ministry is brought into better conversation with Student Affairs."
Fr. Reeves is the first director of Campus Ministry in at least a decade that has sat regularly on the management team of Student Affairs. However, he said that it is times like these where he gets left out of the loop. "And so here we are trying to put out signs and putting out, you know, electronic messaging and on our website, and on our social media, that mass is available," he said.
Campus Ministry was also juggling other faith communities that needed different things. Services like Friday Shabbat were able to be held online because that made the most sense for that community.
Mass on campus has been a constant for students. Even through last school year, which was completely online, students could still come to campus to worship. "We're here for you, right? We want to be of service, you know, to the students. That's what we're asked to do and it is what we love to do," said Fr. Reeves.
He also admitted that Campus Ministry has yet to ramp up to the extent that it was before the pandemic. "I think it's student life in general. I think that we are still in the process of learning to live within this pandemic."
He wants mass to expand but recognizes the responsibility of doing it safely. "Despite the fact that case numbers are either remaining the same or are increasing at very high levels, we’re going to do this. We're going to play it safe and be smart about it, but we're going to persevere in the name of the community."
As for our return to campus, Fr. Reeves is unsure but hopeful. He noted tearing up at the Christmas Tree Lighting after an overwhelming feeling that this was how it was supposed to be. After seeing our community together in such a celebratory fashion for the first time in a very long time, Fr Reeves noted, "The Christmas Tree Lighting is our goal, maybe not in terms of the large gathering itself, but the goal of celebrating community and the fact that we need one another and are here for one another. No one's alone."
He sees Campus Ministry as a vital part of the spiritual dimension that we have created from our need to live among one another.
Even though his arms have been wide open throughout this entire period of uncertainty, Fr. Reeves will continue to serve the student body in whatever ways he can.
"Welcome home," he says to the student body. "We will live through this pandemic together and be stronger as a result of it because of our efforts to grow and to support and build community with one another."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.