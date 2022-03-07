The thing with podcasting these days is that it is quite the challenge to find a unique niche, angle or genre that has not already been established. The industry is rapidly growing with podcasts to feed just about every interest. Whether you like cooking, crime, business and finance or juicy relationship advice, you are bound to find an array of podcasts that fit your needs.
Considering how popular the medium of podcasting has become, creating one of your own that is interesting and distinctive is not an easy hill to climb. However, LMU junior film and television production major Kirsten Osei-Bonsu has seemed to discover her own place in the podcasting world with her show “Cathar’s Corner,” which she defines as “a quiet corner of the internet.”
Just one listen to a half-hour episode and you are sure to have become interested in a new topic and curious about who this reflective and honest girl is. Lucky for you, I got a chance to speak with Osei-Bonsu and get all the tea on “Cathar’s Corner." Her mission is a pleasantly refreshing take on what it means to host a podcast.
Being a production major and psychology minor gives Osei-Bonsu a combination of studies that makes perfect sense with her podcast topics, which combine her deepest thoughts with media production.
Before starting her own, Osei-Bonsu said podcasting was a medium she always gravitated to as a consumer in high school. It was never about possibly starting her own show, but instead a question of what topics she wanted to cover in it. Osei-Bonsu doesn't limit herself to any specific topics in "Cathar's Corner" – she chooses to focus on whatever she's been thinking about lately, whether it be dating, college life or reflections on societal norms.
Once at LMU, Osei-Bonsu hosted a radio show on KXLU called “Amateur’s Club,” where she brought on guests and discussed topics for the purpose of “encouraging people to learn about things for the sake of learning about them versus getting good at them." “Amateur’s Club” focused on expanding knowledge and talents even if you consider yourself an 'amateur.' Her radio show kickstarted her podcasting career, and “Cathar’s Corner” was born in March 2020.
The title “Cathar’s Corner” originates from a term that Osei-Bonsu uses on her socials: catharaxia. Catharaxia is a combination of the word catharsis, which means to relieve oneself, and ataraxia, which refers to the state of relief afterwards. Osei-Bonsu said "Cathar’s Corner” is a derivative of it, and it pairs nicely with the late night talk vibes of the podcast.
The podcast began as a way to keep her friends up to date with her during the beginning of COVID-19, but over the past two years, Osei-Bonsu’s podcast has developed into more than that. It now has over 50 episodes on topics that range from unpacking happiness and anxiety to discussing love or societal pressures. Osei-Bonsu said she likes to be "open and personal” on the podcast.
The most special thing about Osei-Bonsu's intentions with the podcast is that she seeks to “cultivate a space where people feel safe enough to be very open and honest." In every episode, she tries to answer questions such as, “What do people care about? And what are people connected to? How do we make sure we're allowing ourselves to feel deeply?”
In a busy world bustling with constant measures of success, from grades to Instagram feeds to what your resume looks like, creating a podcast that seeks to unpack deeper life themes and emotions presents a fresh perspective — Osei-Bonsu does this perfectly, giving listeners the conversations they may not know they needed. She said, “I like what’s actually being said on the podcast, and I don’t want to formalize it too much where it loses what makes it enjoyable.”
Encouraging people to dive deeper into whatever topic may be on Osei-Bonsu’s mind makes for an authentic and unscripted listening experience of “Cathar’s Corner,” and can make listeners feel a little less alone in their thoughts. Regarding her two favorite episodes, one on love and one on anxiety, Osei-Bonsu said, “They stick out to me because hearing all the different perspectives and experiences people have and the way they overlap shows how similar we all are. I feel like if I can make that clear to people, if people can feel comforted by that, we did a good job."
Osei-Bonsu depicts what it means to be passionate about a creative medium and how to use that talent to bring community together. When talking about her intentions for the future of the podcast, she reflected, “I think my main goal, as far as the people listening to it and interacting with the podcast on social is creating a really good community.”
If you have not heard of “Cathar’s Corner,” give it a listen and find yourself enthralled in thought-provoking conversation and feel inspired by Osei-Bonsu’s honesty and relatability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.