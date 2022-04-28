Besides feeding dozens of LMU students with an appetite, Jacques Pelletier, a sophomore entrepreneurship major, also chefs it up on the kitchen counter with a Bluff view from his Leavey 5 apartment.
“I love cooking because it allows me to focus on something, and if I focus on it, I know I’ll make a good end product,” said Pelletier.
Pelletier says his Instagram explore page is filled with cooking videos, which is where he came across a recipe to make kewpie ramen. When he finds recipes of simple dishes with a unique twist, Pelletier will remake them at home for himself.
His other favorite dishes to make are steaks and omelets, in which his methods mirror those of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
“The earliest memory I have cooking was making what I thought was banana pudding,” shared Pelletier. “I used cinnamon, banana and syrup. It came out of necessity because I was fat when I was little. I was always hungry.” Pelletier recalls that when he was hungry, he did not want to sit around at home and be hungry, so he cooked for himself using whatever was around the house.
As finals week approaches, Pelletier has been eating from on-campus food joints to get a quick bite in between his studies. However, this does not stop him from meal-prepping when he has the time.
Pelletier took out chopped green onions and a soy-soaked soft-boiled egg from the fridge to garnish the bowl of ramen. He topped it off with more sriracha, sesame seeds and sesame oil before he sat down to enjoy. In total, Pelletier spent less than ten minutes to making something he enjoys.
In the past, he’s spent almost eight hours testing waffle flavors from strawberry and mango to Oreo and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, drizzled with condensed milk and powdered sugar.
His experimentation with waffles makes up the foundation for his newly-started business, the Over The Hump Initiative, where he uses homemade stuffed waffles as a tool to spread positivity and mental health awareness. He turned homemade stuffed waffles into something to serve people to spread positivity and mental health awareness. Through Instagram, Pelletier shares self-help tips and informative content that encourages college students to erase the negative stigma surrounding mental wellness. He has since gained support from dozens of students by selling waffles at several school events and donating a large portion of the profits to mental health charities.
