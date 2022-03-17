buster111.jpg
buster11.jpg
buster1.jpg

LMU's therapy dog Buster posing for his portrait.

Bird.jpg
bird2.jpg
bird4.jpg
bird3.jpg

The birds of campus, perched on a bench atop the Bluff.

bunny1.jpg

Don't be fooled — these bunnies run fast. They can typically be spotted outside Whelan Hall.

squirrel.jpg

The creature that's always looking for your Lair leftovers in the trash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.