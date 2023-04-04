The court system has been garnering attention this week, with news of Donald Trump’s indictment making headlines. Still, a different court case has captured the hearts of social media users and skiing fans. Gwyneth Paltrow was deemed not responsible for a ski collision in 2016 and was rewarded a whopping $1 in damages. Odd celebrity lawsuits are nothing new, with enough examples for the topic to fill a whole book. Narrowing it down, here are some of the silliest, most uncalled for celebrity lawsuits over the years.
5. Streisand v. Adelman
The California coastline is one of the most beautiful places in the world to photograph. However, if you accidentally snap a celebrity home in your photo, you could potentially go to court. This was the case with Kenneth Adelman, an environmental activist photographing the California coastline in order to promote the preservation of the area. After taking over 12,000 photos, he was sued for $10 million by Barbara Streisand, whose home happened to be in one of the images. The photo had only been downloaded by six users, two being Streisand’s lawyers. She filed the case with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the basis of anti-paparazzi laws. The case was eventually dismissed, and Streisand had to pay Adelman’s legal fees.
4. Kunis v. Karo
We’ve all done things we regret in childhood, but, would you ever sue a childhood friend over it? Actress and brief LMU Lion Mila Kunis allegedly stole a pet chicken from singer Kristina Karo while both were young children in Ukraine. The lawsuit demanded $5,000 from Kunis in order to pay for Karo’s therapy resulting in trauma from the stolen chicken. Kunis and then-boyfriend Asthon Kutcher responded on the now-discontinued live streaming app Meerkat, mentioning that Karo had a music video coming out at the same time, and suing Kunis would be good for publicity. “I would like to launch a counter $5,000 lawsuit for making me sit there and watch your music video," Kunis jokingly commented. The case was eventually dropped.
3. Katy Perry v. Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Having a nun tell you that you have “blood on your hands” has got to be one of the more frightening statements to hear. These words, uttered by Rita Callanan of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, were directed to Katy Perry, who was trying to buy the group’s home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. Perry offered $14.5 million to purchase the home, but was denied by the sisters. Instead, the nuns sold the convent to developer Dana Hollister, who wanted to use the property as a hotel. The archdiocese and Perry both sued Hollister, and the court found her guilty of malice and fraud. In a shocking turn of events, Mary Callinan collapsed and died in court while speaking against Perry. The sale and lawsuits fizzled out after this unfortunate event.
2. Cowell v. personal chef
Who knew missing shoes could be a viable reason to go to court? After a job interview to be a personal chef for Simon Cowell, the unnamed woman was told to take off her shoes which were never returned to her. These weren’t any old shoes; they were special orthopedic shoes worth over $500. The woman took to court to regain her lost shoes, suing Cowell for the price of her shoes, $75 in lawyer costs and $9 in gas money. In an interview with TMZ, the anonymous woman told the news source that she even got her shoes back.
1. Heckard v. Jordan and Heckard v. Nike
Being a celebrity look-alike is one thing; suing the person you look like is another. Thus is the case with Allen Ray Heckard, a man who sued both Michael Jordan and Nike for the amount of people who had disrupted his life by mistaking him the iconic basketball star. The man asked for $832 million dollars — $416 million each from Jordan and Nike — $52 million in damages and $364 million in punitives. In the end, he withdrew the case without any reasoning.
