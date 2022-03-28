As we round out the final days of women's history month, the Life+Arts staff reflects on female fictional characters who have empowered them and inspired them.
Nicole Norman, L+A editor: Diane Nguyen, "Bojack Horseman"
As a writer, I have been inspired by the character Diane Nguyen from "Bojack Horseman." I have seen every episode of "Bojack Horseman" probably three or four times. Yet, every time I sit down and watch it, I am comforted by Nguyen's character arc. A struggling journalist who battles with mental health and self identity, she is a real depiction of what it looks like to be on your own and figure things out one day at a time.
Cerys Davies, asst. L+A editor: Hermione Granger, "Harry Potter"
I know Hermione is almost everyone's favorite fictional woman, but as a child who grew up loving the "Harry Potter" series, she will always be one of my favorites. No matter how many times I watch the movies or read one of the books, I always look to Granger with a sense of nostalgia and comfort.
Jessica Mingalone, asst. L+A editor: Brooke Davis, "One Tree Hill"
"One Tree Hill" has been my comfort show for many years. I use this show as a portal into an imaginary world whenever I need it. Brooke Davis’ character is an independent, strong, smart and beautiful young woman, and I have looked up to her since the moment her character was introduced. At first, people’s perception of her may not have been so great. She started off as a lonely girl in a social butterfly’s body. I have watched her grow from season to season, year after year. She was selfish, then selfless. In the show, she had a positive impact on everyone’s lives, and she found love for herself and others. Her character achieved so many amazing things, and found the love and support she always needed and deserved. She sticks up for what is right, but never fails to listen. I take the beautiful qualities of her and apply them to myself, and have them guide me through the times when things get tough. Brooke Davis never gives up, and neither will I.
Vivian Schafbuch, L+A staff: Fleabag, "Fleabag"
“I have a horrible feeling that I'm a greedy, perverted, selfish, apathetic, cynical, depraved, morally bankrupt woman who can't even call herself a feminist.” When Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character uttered these words at the end of the first episode of the genius series "Fleabag," I felt shocked about how seen I felt, then guilty I thought this. This is what makes the character of Fleabag hit so close to home for so many people, especially women. She is messy, alone and self-destructive, but you cannot help but fall in love with her. For me, Fleabag represents what it means to be a woman, constantly seeking approval from others, dealing with immense guilt and trauma and searching for a place in this chaotic world, all while trying to make everything into a joke or somehow more funny than it really is. A special part of the character is her relationship with her sister, the true love story in the series. My relationship with my sister is similar to Fleabag and her sister Claire’s, and watching the two characters' sisterly love unfold reminds me of the importance of familial bonds when one feels out of place. I watch "Fleabag" whenever I am feeling lost, like I am drifting through life instead of living in it, because I know the main character feels the same way. She will make me laugh, cry and remind me that no one is really alone in the world.
Liv Yankovich, L+A staff: Tracy Turnblad, "Hairspray"
Tracy Turnblad from "Hairspray" inspires me to unashamedly and unapologetically fight for justice everywhere. She has so many of the qualities I strive to possess. She is an ally and activist who not only overcomes the adversity she faces for her body type, but also fights for equal representation on television during the musical. Tracy is talented, smart, funny and persistent — what could be better?
Malak Jaffal, L+A contributor: Robin Scherbatsky, "How I Met Your Mother"
As an aspiring broadcast journalist, I was inspired by Robin Scherbatsky from "How I Met Your Mother." Scherbatsky is adamant about her career, and you see her start at the bottom and become a successful news anchor. She is unapologetically herself, as well as a determined journalist, and that is what makes her my favorite fictional female character.
