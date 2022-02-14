As the sun set on Feb. 11, the new Drollinger Family Stage was more alive than ever. Anyone within the vicinity could hear the loud, live music played by Dayshift. As they continued to play, more and more people started to congregate.
Saúl Rascón Salazar, junior international relations major; Bobby Sutton, senior film and television production major; Will Portman, senior marketing major and Nate Jensen, senior political science major, make up Dayshift. Dayshift did not exist before this concert was pitched to them; the four of them formed this band when the recording arts program reached out to them to perform in their Friday night concert series. This series will be happening every Friday until spring break and its main purpose is to help recording arts students gain experience in their fields.
“The concert is more focused on the recording arts students that are working to put the show on. They are doing all the lighting, recording and basically everything that goes into putting a live show on. The whole point of the show is so they can hone in on their craft. We are kind of just the props which is still really cool,” said Salazar.
These four musicians weren’t really strangers to start off with. Portman, the guitarist and keyboardist, and Jensen, the bassist, used to jam together during their freshman and sophomore years. Portman would also play with Sutton, vocalist and guitarist, and Salazar, percussionist. With their intertwined histories, Dayshift was destined to happen.
Having only a week to compile a setlist, they were able to incorporate all the members' different styles of alternative, techno and rock. This setlist is them trying to find their style as a band while making sure to represent the way they individually make music.
“A few of the tracks are funky, but take that with a grain of salt. Bobby has released a lot of psychedelic rock and I love house music, so we are going to be going back and forth between those vibes. There is just a lot of personality behind it, and I think everyone is being represented well,” said Portman.
With a short amount of time to plan for the show, they really couldn’t start from scratch with their music.
“The songs we are going to play are compilations of different songs that I wrote previously and melodies that we kind of came up with together. Most of the time Saúl would start to play the drums, then Will would hop on the guitar and we would all kind of hop in. And the song was already there, and it would come out good,” said Sutton.
Sutton and Portman feel that their music will not only want to make people dance, but also cry, go on a late-night drive or want to go to a rave.
“Everyone just gets so in the zone and plays what feels good. It is so fun and spontaneous. We are just excited to get on stage and see what happens,” said Jensen.
As this was not the most generic way for a band to make music, Portman shares how much fun this whole experience was.
“This has been so refreshing in the way we have approached playing with each other because the past few years I’ve been primarily involved in producing music with other artists. But it feels so good to perform and jam together and enjoy having fun with it,” said Portman.
On Friday evening, the night of the performance, the air was getting cold as the sunset turned the sky pink. People who knew about the show started to gather on the steps and were waiting eagerly. When it was time for Dayshift to come on, they were greeted with some enthusiastic cheers by friends and fans alike. Their bass-y, alternative-sounding set filled campus with loud music that kept pulling people off of Palm Walk.
“We haven’t played live individually in a while and we’ve never played together live ever, so we are a little nervous. But we not only have really good chemistry as a band, but our setlist was tailored for live music so we are also pretty confident,” said Salazar.
Salazar was right. Their chemistry worked so well on stage that you couldn’t tell that this was their first performance together, or that they had come together as a band the previous week.
Looking to the future of Dayshift, Portman jokes that he’s “done with these guys after Friday,” but they hope to keep playing together by doing some bar or club shows. Sutton has hopes of burning their live set onto CDs and passing them out on Palm Walk.
“You never know where life can take you and I think we are going to keep doing it for as long as we have fun with it,” said Salazar.
