On Nov. 13, the Del Rey Players (DRP) hosted their annual cabaret performance at the Del Rey Theater, where students from all walks of life came and performed. This year, the theme was “Dream Roles,” where students got to sing a song from a role they have always fantasized playing.
Audrey Szot, junior theatre arts major and director of events at the DRP, explained that her motive behind picking this theme was born out of the musicals taken from theater kids due to cancellations caused by COVID-19. “I wanted a fun little night where everyone sings that song they've always wanted to but never really had a reason," said Szot.
The energy of the performers being able to belt out songs from their dream roles is palpable, a type of passion that is hard to acquire outside of someone’s very deepest fantasy character.'
“These people have been singing these songs in their bedrooms, in the shower for years. They came so prepared,” Szot said. “I had one performer who got added kind of last minute and he literally was just like, 'Oh, I know this song.' And we added it and he instantly did it because they're all so familiar with it.”
The songs performed ranged from shows like “Wicked” to “Carrie” to “Anastasia.” Some performers even thought outside the box and performed songs from films, such as Alexandra Weary, junior theatre arts major, and Aiden Meyer, graduate computer science student, who performed the song “I See the Light” from the film “Tangled.” Along with their love for the song, the pair wanted to do something to challenge their voices to get back into singing.
“We haven't sang in a while, so it's nice to have the opportunity and rehearsing to get back into it has been really fun and it's such a supportive bunch of people,” said Weary.
The final Cabaret performer, sophomore theatre arts major Max Santopietro, sang “Midnight Radio” from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” They explained the importance of the musical to them, both through self-expression and creativity.
“It's such a foundation of queer media. I think musical theater is such a queer art form. It really is just on the basic goodness... it's just a story about love and passion and art, but there's a whole layer about gender expression and gender identity and being confused and being in love and finding your other half," said Santopietro. "It was a nice change to be a part of a student-run theater and have peers watching over you, from the actors to the tech artists, in the supportive environment."
The cabaret is also a great opportunity for those not familiar with the DRP to get a taste of what the company is all about, not only for new cast members, but also audience members who may want to audition in the future.
