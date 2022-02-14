The Del Rey Players are at it again this semester with their new production of “Proof.”
"Proof,” written by David Auburn, is a story about a young woman named Catherine; her sister, Claire; her father, Robert; and an unexpected suitor named Hal. All four characters are in the search to find the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof.
The production was directed by senior applied mathematics major, Aiden Meyer.
“I'm a math major so I kinda wanted to do this show because of that,” said Meyer.
Meyer knew about the play since high school when people did a scene for it in his directing class. “I liked it because it’s about math. So ever since I was in a play in the Del Rey Players my sophomore year, so I always thought it would be pretty fun to put it on. Last summer, I finally went out and applied to put it on.”
Meyer said telling these stories by exploring your creativity is one of the best ways to show people what math is all about and to get them excited about it.
“The play is called ‘Proof’ for many reasons,” said Alexandra Weary, a sophomore theatre arts major who plays the role of Catherine. “I think that is the main struggle of hers, just having to constantly prove herself worthy of X, Y and Z over and over again. I think it is draining of her as a person.”
Weary’s character is described as emotional, so to prepare for the role, Weary would dedicate herself to feeling all the emotions Catherine would feel.
“It sounds corny, right? That’s what every actor says. But I think putting yourself in their shoes and just thinking about realistically what they would have gone through, you know, you can't think about it like you're acting, but you have to hope it's ok.”
Weary’s co-stars were senior screenwriting major Aman Puri as Robert, sophomore screenwriting and film production Alejandro Santora as Hal and sophomore theatre arts major Maddie Shallan as Claire.
“I am really proud of the work we have done. I know everyone has put their entire heart and soul into this production, and I think it's amazing and it means something to everyone. So it's definitely something to be proud of,” said Weary.
With COVID-19 scares, the cast has been extra careful. They would perform outside in 95 degree weather to distance themselves. Weary described this experience as a unique memory and something that they’ll never be able to recreate.
As a director, Meyer said his favorite moment was the rehearsal process, which took place for over a month during the fall 2021 semester. But the performance was not to take place until after winter break.
“There was like a month-long break where nobody did anything. So coming back to the show after having this huge break and seeing everyone again looking at it with like fresh eyes and reading through it with everyone, that was a really fun moment just, you know, after taking such a long hiatus from it,” said Meyer.
“I think that once the jitters of the opening night are passed, people are really going to start figuring out how to respond to an audience and stuff like that. So I can only imagine it's going to get better from here,” said Meyer.
This weekend, Feb. 17 — 19, is the last time to watch it. If you plan on watching “Proof," get your tickets here before they sell out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.