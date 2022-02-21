On Friday, Feb. 18, a massive crowd of parents, friends and members of Greek life surrounded the Drollinger Family Stage for LMU’s annual Lip Sync put on by Sorority and Fraternity life.
This event is a fundraiser for the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, the largest provider of financial assistance to families of kids affected with cancer. In one night, members were able to raise over $20,000.
This year’s theme was “Dancing Through the Decades.” Each participating chapter created a storyline featuring hit songs from music's defining decades.
“We used ‘Just Dance,’ ‘Hollaback Girl,’ ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It,’ ‘Stronger’ by Kanye, and a sea shanty remix,” said Kevin Carpio, junior computer science and dance double major, who choreographed the winning dance for fraternity Delta Sigma Phi.
In preparation for the lip sync, Carpio said that Delta Sig would meet three to four times a week and would rehearse for two to three hours.
“For us, we would usually just learn a dance and then go into setting formations and cleaning. It’s not an easy process, but since I’m a dance major, I’ve had a lot of experience teaching larger groups of people,” said Carpio.
The week leading up to the lip sync was stressful to Carpio as a dancer. “I wanted everything to look good. I had some friends come in and also help clean the dances, but it really came down to us just getting everyone together and running the dances over and over again.”
Harrison Peraino, a junior finance major and Delta Sig president, said they began rehearsals with high expectations, as members of Delta Sig had won the past five lip syncs.
“The pressure was on to see if we could live up to the reputation of our past brothers. The practices were long and tiring, but I’d say the outcome was well worth it. We could not have secured this sixth win without the help of our amazing brother and choreographer, Kevin Carpio, who took on the daunting task of teaching us all to dance,” said Peraino.
Carpio mentioned that he went in with the mentality to continue the win streak. He put his faith in their ability to perform and they did not disappoint.
“I am so proud of all their hard work with me and outside of rehearsals. I could not be more proud of their dedication and commitment,” said Carpio.
Peraino said they are absolutely thrilled with the lip sync win.
“I am immensely proud of all my brothers who dedicated so much of their time over the last few weeks to making our performance great,” said Peraino. “We are thankful for this opportunity to support the B+ Foundation, and we look forward to even bigger and better things next year.”
Sureena Hukkoo, a junior computer science major and president of the winning sorority chapter, Delta Zeta, said they had a two-week rehearsal schedule where they all learned and perfected the choreography.
“While it was intense, we all bonded and had such a fun time doing it. As for the winning combination, that’s all thanks to [chapter members] Zoe, Anastasia, Paula, Amanda, Ana and Becca! They worked so hard choreographing and coming up with amazing numbers,” said Hukkoo.
Hukkoo said winning the battle felt amazing.
“Special thanks to our lip sync choreographers and leads for putting in so much time and effort, but we are all so glad it paid off. We are all excited that our hard work was all worth it,” said Hukkoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.