Whether students are sitting in the Den, basking out on Sunken Garden or strolling down Alumni Mall, there is one subject of conversation that no one can seem to escape: the HBO television series, “Euphoria.”
After being on a two-year hiatus, "Euphoria," created by Sam Levinson, is back and more popular than ever. "Euphoria" captures juveniles' emotions. The highs are nearly too high, and the lows are shockingly low. The strength of "Euphoria" is how it purposefully chips way at the facade of its ensemble cast to reveal a fascinating underneath. "Euphoria" definitely has its gloomy moments, but the television show ultimately walks the line between a fantastical depiction of high school and a sobering depiction of addiction and substance abuse.
"Euphoria" has done an amazing job of pulling the audience in and making them believe that this is the best show that’s been produced in a long time.
With only three episodes left in the eight-episode package, we checked in with the student body to see how they were feeling about it.
Junior English major Scarlett Elias has been watching "Euphoria" and believes the show depicts the raw reality of our generation, which is something that we don’t see too often on television.
“I love how the show is visually pleasing,” stated Elias. “The camera shots are amazing and I love how great the soundtrack is.”
Besides the amazing soundtrack by the artist Labrinth and the whimsical wardrobe, the characters in the show are all unique.
“Fezco is my favorite character; his personality is so unexpected and doesn’t match his lifestyle at all. He’s a drug dealer who is sweet and soft-spoken, something we would never think of being true,” explained Elias.
Fezco has been a fan-favorite this season, and there is a lot to learn about him. Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco, has grown as an actor and has become one of this new season’s biggest surprises.
Another character who has gotten more screen time this season is Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney.
Junior screenwriting major Chase McCormick loves this new season and appreciates that "Euphoria" is “finally giving Cassie the screen time she deserves.”
Sweeney explores greater depths with Cassie, transforming her generally introspective and intellectual take on the role into a blazing whirlwind of a performance; she hardly pulls it together in the aftermath of a new and unexpected status quo.
“The show is amazing, and I’m excited to see where the plot goes,” stated McCormick.
Each character has their own heated and emotional storyline. All of these plots draw the audience in with the provocative, disturbing yet exciting situations. This season of “Euphoria" has gotten darker and more vulgar than the previous season.
“Euphoria” is unique in the way that HBO has only been releasing one episode a week, a television-consuming experience that our generation has not experienced in a long time.
Junior communication studies major Camilla Schemmel watches for the plot but has also found other things about it to enjoy. “I love ‘Euphoria,' but my favorite part about it is that my roommates and I watch it together every week. Last week, we got Pizookies from BJ’s and sat around the couch to watch it.”
Just like Rue chasing the next high, fans are fiending for the upcoming episodes.
Watch season two unravel at 9 p.m. EST, every Sunday on HBO Max.
This is the opinion of Jessica Mingalone, a junior journalism major from Morristown, New Jersey. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.