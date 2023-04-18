In all honesty, I don't know exactly why I decided to go to Mass on Sunday morning. I've never been to a Mass before, as I am not Catholic. I'm not very religious at all. I occasionally attended Christian church with my parents as a toddler, but we stopped going by the time I was old enough to understand what religion really meant.
I’ve always felt rather indifferent toward faith and the idea of a higher power, but I kept an open mind about it over the years. I don't have any negative feelings toward organized religion, but I never felt drawn to it either. However, in an effort to gain some new perspective and get out of my comfort zone, I paid a visit to the Sacred Heart Chapel.
I woke up at 8:30 a.m. and Googled, “What to know before your first Mass.” After reading various Catholic blogs, I learned to expect hymns, Holy water and a lot of sitting, standing and kneeling.
I arrived to the chapel 15 minutes early — as the website advised me — and chose a seat in the second to last row. I wasn’t sure if there was a no-phone policy, so I erred on the side of caution, and sat in silence as people filed in and waited for the service to begin.
To pass the time, I observed the stained glass murals that lined the western wall that portray Jesus Christ in various settings. Although I did not know the stories that the art represented, I was struck by the beauty.
By the time the mass began, the chapel was filled with members of the LMU community and many prospective students and their families. Some arrived late, quickly scurrying to their seats, and gesturing the Sign of the Cross before filing into empty spots on the wooden pews.
I felt like a visitor in a foreign land. I was so nervous. I knew that Mass is a sacred practice, and I did not want to do anything wrong or draw any attention to myself — although in retrospect, that was an impossible mission.
I’ll admit, I was hoping to gain some deep insight on life from the Mass, but I was so focused on trying to follow along in the standing-sitting-kneeling rotation, saying amen at the right time — I definitely messed this up at one point — and moving out of the way so that the rest of my row could approach the altar for Communion.
I’ve always viewed religion as a part of a culture, but never as a culture in itself. However, throughout the Mass, I began to understand that what I was witnessing was a ritual in its purest form. Everyone stood and sat as one, spoke as one and sang as one. It was all so familiar to them and engrained in their bodies. They knew exactly what to do and when to do it.
As with any culture, the Catholic tradition is a way of life for its believers. I did not understand all of the stories and prayers being, but I understood the sense of hallowedness and reverence. I understood the prayers for peace and for those affected by the war in Ukraine, gun violence, COVID-19, poverty and everything in between. These messages are universal and speak to the most compassionate sides of our humanity.
Even though theological education was not one of my goals in attending college, faith is inherently woven into the foundations of this university. I may not have known a single word in the hymns or prayers, but in the sermon, I found the teachings of my professors, the advocacy of my peers and collective hope for a better world. For all of the unknown and unfamiliarity that I experienced between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, there was an almost equal amount of understanding and respect.
The next day, I had a conversation with four of my close friends — all of whom happened to be Catholic — about my experience. I asked them what their faith means to them. One friend shared with me that she finds comfort and purpose in living for God and the others agreed. I realized that I had never talked about religion with them before, but I wish I had. Their upbringing in the Church is a large part of who they are and should not be overlooked. I felt like I gained more from our simple conversation outside of the Lion's Den than I had inside of the chapel.
Being able to interact with peers from such diverse backgrounds is one of the most valuable parts of attending a school like LMU. Some of my favorite memories are the late-night conversations with friends about our childhoods, life perspectives, family, politics, and now, religion.
I think that we students have just as much to learn from one another as we do from professors. College is not just about class, exams and a degree at the finish line. I think that the purpose of these four years lays in moments like these of connection and reflection.
My one hour spent in Sacred Heart Chapel did not change my mind on religion or the existence of God, but my faith that shared values can be found in unfamiliar places grew stronger.
