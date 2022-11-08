After seasons of live-streamed fashion shows and private, sterile runway presentations, fashion finally made a physical comeback with a year packed to the brim with inspiration. From seasoned, reliable favorites to fresh, budding designers, 2022 was the year to show up and show out. There’s something cathartic about seeing an old friend for the first time in a few years. Whether you’re listening intently to their riveting story over coffee or gushing over their new leather jacket, it’s always deeply satisfying getting to see just how much they’ve changed.
This familiar sense of reintroduction defined the fashion world in 2022. With delightful runway moments, superstar celebrity style and the continued resurgence of decades past, fashion enthusiasts and critics alike were well fed. Here’s a few of the standouts who really shone this year.
The name on everybody’s lips: Balenciaga
An emerging theme of this year on the runway has been optimism. Following a pandemic that left the world in disarray and loneliness, it’s only natural that the focus would shift from dreariness to whimsicality. This season saw designers like Loewe embrace the vibrant botanical hues of spring, while others like Thom Browne went full-tilt theatre with dramatic presentations that can only be described as pure fashion spectacles. That’s why, in a sea of pastel frills and delicate satins, Balenciaga stands out from the crowd.
Balenciaga’s showings are defined by a clear through line of contrast: dark, signature craftsmanship set against brutally harsh environments. Balenciaga's Fall 2022 show featured a massive snow globe simulating the turbulent tundra of creative director Demna Gvasalia’s trek through the Georgian Caucasus mountains. Balenciaga's Spring 2023 showing continued the last show's storyline, melting the snow into muddy craters splashing models’ impeccably hemmed pant legs and 3D printed clogs with clumps of heavy brown mud.
Demna’s work tells the world his experience as a 10-year-old refugee who fled the country of Georgia in the face of war. Demna doesn’t fill studio spaces to the brim with literal tons of snow and mud just to have a viral moment, but rather to tell his own story and comment on the mounting climate crisis in the only way he knows how.
Replayed a million times: Bella Hadid at Coperni
One particular scene from the fashion world has been virtually inescapable: the final look at Coperni’s Spring 2023 show in Paris. The showing closed with model Bella Hadid standing still as white, spiderweb-like tendrils were sprayed onto her body, layering on top of one another. Eventually, the process mummified Hadid into a slinky, off-the-shoulder dress that looked quite literally sprayed directly onto every curve of her body. The mysterious spray-on fabric was created by Fabrican, a company based in London specializing in innovative fashion technology.
The clip of Hadid immediately went viral. Launchmetrics, which evaluates the media impact value of viral media, measured this particular moment at $26.3 million according to WWD. Hadid’s own post of the moment on Instagram garnered over 2.8 million likes. Despite criticism over the stunt muddying Coperni’s brand image, the spray-on dress will be cemented in fashion history as a moment seen by the world.
Celebrity style superstar: Julia Fox
Trying to choose a single celebrity who defined style in 2022 is a Herculean task. When asked who truly shone this year in fashion, names like Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo and the aforementioned Hadid come to mind. However, no one quite left their impact on this year like actress and model Julia Fox did.
Fox is best known for her role in A24’s 2019 thriller “Uncut Gems.” Videos of her on red carpet interviews were inescapable, and everyone couldn’t get enough of her signature vocal fry as she described being “Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote Uncut Gems."
Instead of accepting her fate as a one-viral-meme-hit-wonder, Fox continued her reign over pop culture with a barrage of rebellious looks and killer street style, cementing her as a modern muse. From dangerously low-rise trousers to excessive use of denim and leather in all the right places, Fox has no doubt influenced the masses with her daring wardrobe. She makes a habit of wearing designs from smaller student designers and even creates her own DIY pieces, affirming that recycling can be chic. It may be the year of the tiger, but foxes are close enough, right?
Between innovative stunts and high-quality runway showings, 2022 was a year of emerging optimism in the fashion industry. If style icons like Hadid and Fox and designers like Balenciaga and Coperni continue to push the envelope with what we can expect to see on the runway, the future of fashion is bright.
This is the opinion of Erik VonSosen, a senior communication studies major from San Francisco, CA. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.