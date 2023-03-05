Although many LMU students aspire to work in the film industry, we’re all aware that it is a tough business built on connections. Assistant Bluff editor Kate Saltel and I took the red carpet to see what we could learn from independent film’s biggest stars.
Become your own agent.
One sentiment echoed by several nominees was the importance of assertive confidence.
Producers Award nominee Liz Cardenas encourages young filmmakers to take matters into their own hands. “Look at the filmmakers in your area that are making films — not like obviously huge ones but smaller ones that you respond to, that you think are artistic, that you want to work on — and offer to help,” she said.
Although Cardenas began her career working in daily news, she has amassed a long list of credits for writing, acting and producing on projects like “7 Days” and “A Ghost Story.”
Get up and work.
Filmmaking is no easy task. Between the long hours and manual labor, getting started in the industry requires time and effort. However, the harder you work, the more producers will notice.
“I can spot people who hustle, who are intelligent, who are go-getters, and I don’t care if this is your first time on a set. If I see that, I’ll take you along for future projects,” said Cardenas.
Brian d’Arcy James, a nominee for Best Supporting Performance, discussed how, no matter how big the project, the work is still important just the same.
“Don’t be afraid to keep working because that’s the thing that’s going to generate the result, finalizing it…and then if you’re lucky, to have people see it,” said James. “If that doesn’t happen the first time, you do it again and, if you love it, the work will be rewarding in it of itself.”
Write without hesitation.
Pamela Ribon, creator and writer of the Oscar-nominated short film “My Year of Dicks," shared her advice for young screenwriters.
“You’re going to have to write like a director. You’re gonna have to write seeing the whole thing for yourself and not wonder or worry ‘Is someone else going to understand it?’ A script is just a blueprint for the film that you want to make,” said Ribon.
Regardless, many screenwriters get stuck after completing a script, unsure of how to push it to production. Ribon has experienced this in her own career.
“If you are having a hard time finding someone who wants to make it, you might be the person who is supposed to make it and it can take a while for you to get that confidence,” said Ribon.
Interview preparation is essential.
If you’re planning to work in film journalism, prepare for chaotic — and sometimes overwhelming — red carpets. By securing media credentials to the red carpet, we learned advocating for yourself is paramount in order to speak to the filmmakers. Although more high-profile nominees attempted to walk past our station, we stayed patient and politely asked for an interview.
When working the red carpet, journalists must quickly identify and call over nominees, thinking of intentional questions on the spot. The busy nature of the carpet requires in-depth prior research, so that when you do get your moment, you have the background information to perform under pressure.
Like all filmmaking events, working award shows requires long hours and immense respect for guests — I recommend bringing a snack, comfortable shoes and a positive attitude.
This is the opinion of Riley Hetherington, a senior communication studies major from San Diego.
