Designers, models and makeup artists all dream of making it to L.A. or New York Fashion Week, but for freshman marketing major Gehna Chugani, it's no big deal.
In just four years, Chugani has created a name for herself in the makeup industry, most recently working at New York Fashion Week. Although balancing her career and her schoolwork can be hard, she knows that she has found her passion in being a makeup artist.
During her sophomore year of high school, Chugani decided to pursue her new interest by taking a certification course at April Love Pro Makeup Academy. Then, as she began to gain more experience, one of her instructors—who works with L.A. and New York Fashion Week—reached out to her, offering her a job working in L.A. Fashion Week.
"You do L.A. first, and if you're good, you go to New York," Chugani said.
Chugani has proved that is good. She started working at L.A. Fashion Week and climbed her way up from there working with designers in both L.A. and New York.
"It's insanely fun," she said. "Each day, the designers give us books and mood boards, and they ask me to create a sample. Then we'll show that to the designer and they approve it."
Serving as a lead for one of the tables where she oversaw the work of about six other makeup artists, Chugani is living out her dream before her sophomore year of college. Even though things can get pretty intense and busy, she knows how to handle it.
"Sometimes, if we are running behind, there are quick changes. If one girl is coming from a show with a bright pink eyeliner and switching to a natural bridal look, you have to take that down in five minutes and [redo] it," she said.
Chugani is no rookie to the scene and doesn't see herself leaving any time soon. With her marketing major, she hopes to strengthen her makeup career in the future.
Aside from Fashion Week, she has been working on everything from music videos to photoshoots: "There are so many different realms within makeup. I don't even know where I want to go yet, but I just know it is what I want to do."
Falling in love with it the second she started, Chugani is hoping to take her passion as far as possible. "It's kind of scary that it's like, right, this is the one."
A true testament to following your dreams, Chugani is an inspiration to those who find their passion early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.