Commencement season is a stressful one. With so many available events, it's hard to keep track of the packed schedule. To support the LMU graduates and their families, we've compiled all of the events in one place.
Muslim Student Life (MSL) Graduation Dinner
Campus Ministry, Muslim Student Association, Student EXP, Grad Student EXP, Muslim Student Life and Arab Student Association are all collaborating for one big celebratory dinner. The MSL graduation dinner will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Cave.
Asian Pacific Islander (API) Graduation
The annual API graduation dinner is scheduled for the Featherston Life Sciences Building 120 on Friday, April 28 at 4 p.m. Hosted by the Office of Asian and Pacific Student Services, the event will welcome API students and their families to celebrate their accomplishment.
Senior Sunset
To kick off commencement week, all seniors are invited to Drollinger Field on Friday, April 28, for Senior Sunset. Doors open at 5 p.m. and last call is 8 p.m. so seniors can enjoy the beautiful sunset while eating, drinking and enjoying time with friends. Pre-sale tickets are $25 and include drink vouchers and a $15 food voucher.
Lavender Graduation
Hosted by LGBT Student Services and Ethnic and Intercultural Services, Lavender Graduation celebrates the queer community on campus. The event will take place in the Life Sciences Building auditorium 120 on Saturday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This celebration features keynote speakers, food, drinks and stoles for graduating seniors.
Commencement Blessing Shabbat
Jewish Student Life will host the Commencement Blessing Shabbat, which is set to take place on May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in The Hill.
International Graduation Celebration
For LMU's international students, the International Graduation Celebration offers an opportunity to celebrate each senior's home country with a custom flag stole. The brunch will take place on May 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Roski Dining Hall.
Día de Reconocimiento — Latinx Graduation
Although Día de Reconocimiento is hosted by Chicano Latino Student Services and Student EXP, the celebration is open to all graduating seniors. This cultural tradition will take place on Drollinger Family Stage on May 5 at 12 p.m.
Kente Graduation
This year will mark the 32nd Kente Graduation, an annual celebration of graduating seniors of African descent. The event will take place on Drollinger Family Stage at 2:30 p.m. with on May 5 a reception to follow at the Mbongi Spot. All students planning to participate in Kente Graduation must have attended at least one of the orientation meetings, with the last one taking place on April 16.
Commencement Mass
The Commencement Mass will take place May 5 at 6:30 p.m. on Drollinger Family Stage. This outdoor Mass does not require tickets but make sure to arrive early in order to reserve seats. There will be a reception following Mass on Alumni Mall with music and food.
Commencement
Most important of all, undergraduate commencement is scheduled for May 6 at 11 a.m. while graduate commencement is scheduled for the next day, May 7, at the same time. LMU recommends that all graduates walking in the procession arrive no later than 9 a.m. on graduation day. Parking and seats are expected to fill up quickly, so guests should plan accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.